Grundy County indictments: Feb. 13, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced the grand jury recently returned the following indictments, according to a news release from the office.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Sean Bitto, 30, of Romeoville was indicted for possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Demetrius Brown, 39, of Joliet was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Dwayne Lightning Jr., 26, of Minooka was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.

• Tyler Ness, 23, of Marseilles was indicted for possession of a controlled substance.

• Cassandra Senffner, 33, of Minooka was indicted for possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Victor Velasquez, 29, of Williams, California, was indicted for possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony.