Grundy County church bulletins: Feb. 5, 2015

Coal City United Methodist to host soup supper

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will host its “Hallelujah” Soup Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 through 12; $2 for children ages 3 through 5; and free for children ages 2 and younger.

Each meal includes a choice of soup, sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Job search support offered

PLAINFIELD – The St. Mary Immaculate Employment Ministry job-search program can help you build confidence and accelerate your job search success.

During the 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 session, you can work one-on-one with job coaches to improve your résumé and networking tools, develop interviewing and networking skills, expand your job-search network and get spiritual, emotional or social service help.

The session takes place at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. There is no cost to attend, registration is not required and everyone is welcome. Bring copies of your résumé to distribute. Dress is casual.

For information, email employmentministry@smip.org.

Coal City church to host dinner dance fundraiser

COAL CITY – Make plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day by attending Assumption Catholic Church’s annual dinner dance fundraiser from 5 p.m. to midnight Feb. 14 in Berst Hall, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City.

This year’s theme, “Midnight in Paris,” will feature an evening of dinner, dancing and entertainment. An array of raffle prizes also will be offered. The raffle prizes will be on display beginning Saturday.

Dance tickets are $60 a person. The ticket price includes a party favor, appetizers, dinner catered by Chezsal and entertainment by Aces Wild. Raffle tickets also are on sale for the Lucky 777’s Raffle. Grand prize is $777. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25.

For tickets or information, call 815-634-4171.

St. Patrick Parish Lenten Ash Services planned

YORKVILLE – Lent begins Feb. 18 with Ash Wednesday.

St. Patrick Parish will be offering Lenten Ash Services at 6:30 a.m. and noon, as well as Lenten Masses with Ashes at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Each Friday during Lent, St. Patrick Parish offers Stations of the Cross, a prayerful look at the Lord’s sacrifice on Calvary. These 30-minute services are open to the public.

St. Patrick’s offers weekend Masses at 5 p.m. Saturdays, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays with child care and 5 p.m. Sunday with the parish’s contemporary Praise and Worship band.

St. Patrick Church and Parish Center is located at 406 Walnut St., Yorkville. For information, visit www.stpatrickyorkville.org.

History of Chapel on the Green to be presented Feb. 22

YORKVILLE – The Chapel on the Green in Yorkville, Kendall County’s oldest existing church building, will celebrate 160 years this year.

At 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Howard Maithei will present a history of the 1855 church in words and pictures. Martha Price will play and give a history of the 1899 original organ.

For information, call Joan at 630-567-6407. There is no charge for the program, but donations for the preservation of the chapel always are appreciated.

Retreat to the “Rock” set for March 6-7

UTICA – This year’s Retreat to the “Rock” Christian ladies retreat will be March 6-7 at Starved Rock Lodge in Utica. The keynote speaker will be Dee Brestin.

Special music will be presented by Rachel West Kramer. Workshop topics this year are “Releasing the Power and Overcoming Pain in Friendships,” “Faith, Doubt & Everything Inbetween,” and “No More Chicken Little, Worry Wart or Stress Puppy.” The retreat offers Bible-based teaching, a prayer room, fellowship and food.

Ladies may attend all or just portions of the retreat. Rooms are available at Starved Rock Lodge for those wanting to spend the night. Pricing and registration information is available at retreattotherock.com or by calling 815-343-4695.

Special senior worship services take place Thursdays

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

Guests will hear old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship.

For information, visit www.fofmin.org.

Christian Laettner Weekend planned for April

YORKVILLE – Yorkville Christian High School is presenting the Christian Laettner Weekend April 18-19 in Yorkville.

Christian was a two-time NCAA champion at Duke, a member of the original Olympic “Dream Team,” an NBA All-Star and part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. The weekend events will include:

• Two skills clinics April 18 at Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., boys and girls in first through fifth grades will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from Christian. Boys and girls in sixth through ninth grades will have the same opportunity from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Each participant will receive a clinic T-shirt and have a photo taken with Christian.

• Later that evening, Christian will be the featured speaker at Yorkville Christian’s second annual “Impact of Sports” dinner. Guests will eat dinner, have the chance to enter into raffles and potentially bid on silent auction items, as well. This event will take place at the Spirit Farms banquet room in Sheridan, 3874 Illinois 71, Sheridan.

• On April 19, Christian will host two coaching clinics at Cross Lutheran. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., his presentation will be geared toward youth coaches. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the presentation will be for high school coaches.