High school football: Four Huntley players sign

HUNTLEY – Huntley nose tackle Zack Herbert made the commitment in December to play college football at NCAA Division II Augustana (S.D.), but the reality of playing at the next level didn’t fully sink in until Wednesday afternoon.

With dozens of family, friends, coaches and teammates in attendance at Huntley High School, the senior made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent to play at Augustana next fall.

“As more schools talk to you it kind of piles up,” Herbert said of the difficulty of choosing a school. “You have to look at so many different factors on trying to make the right decision."

“When I get up to Augustana, I’m looking to get back in the weight room, start practicing and just get my shot at having a legacy there."

Last fall, Herbert (6-foot, 255 pounds) was named a senior captain and recorded 37 tackles, including 22 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. The Red Raiders finished 8-2 overall and were second in the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division. He was Augustana's No. 1 defensive line recruit.

Augustana improved by two wins under second-year coach Jerry Olszewski in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, finishing 6-5 and fifth overall after a 12th-place result in in 2013.

Herbert’s teammate and offensive lineman Tyler Kastner (6-6, 260), a two-time All-FVC Valley selection, joined Herbert and signed his letter of intent to play at NAIA Davenport University (Michigan). Kastner is in the second wave of signees that intend to play in Davenport’s inaugural football season in 2016.

Donnie Young (5-10, 165), a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, committed to play at Robert Morris University. In an email to Raiders coach John Hart, RMU coach Jared Williamson said he was getting the “best kicker in the Midwest.”

Offensive lineman Ethan Zeller (6-1, 260) signed with St. Ambrose University (Iowa), where he will concentrate on engineering.

“My final decision was what was going to best fit me academically,” Zeller said. “St. Ambrose seemed like a family, kind of like the football team we had here.”