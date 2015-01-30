Grundy County Police reports: January 30, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Trent Harseim, 37, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a Feb. 23 court date.

Grundy County

• Christopher M. Gillette, 29, of Dwight, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail Thursday on a Livingston County warrant.

• Alec T. Orr, 20, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday on a failure-to-appear warrant for possession of cannabis. He was given a Feb. 23 court date.

• James M. Prindle, 34, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Wednesday on a contempt of court charge.

• Lovada L. Evans, 41, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Wednesday on a failure-to-appear warrant on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

• Steven A. Kenney, 34, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

• Bryan S. Paszek, 39, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of battery. He was given a Feb. 23 court date.

• Jacqueline J. Paszek of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of battery. She was given a Feb. 23 court date.

• Eric R. Cacia, 37, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Wednesday on charges of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.