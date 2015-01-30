Grundy County church bulletins: Jan. 29, 2015

Catholic Schools Week wraps up at ICS

MORRIS – Catholic Schools Week was celebrated in Catholic schools throughout the nation this week, including in Morris.

This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools – Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service," according to a news release from Immaculate Conception School in Morris. These three points will be emphasized at ICS, which also will celebrate its 125th anniversary during Catholic Schools Week.

Events have been held all week, and wrap up Friday with Family Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Families are invited for an evening of Bingo, prizes and entertainment. There is no charge for participating. The ICS Student Council is raffling a motor scooter, and the drawing will be at 8 p.m.

Coal City church holding dinner dance fundraiser

COAL CITY – Make plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and attend Assumption Catholic Church’s annual dinner dance fundraiser from 5 p.m. to midnight. on Feb. 14 in Berst Hall, 195 S. Kankakee St. in Coal City.

This year’s theme, “Midnight in Paris” will be a wonderful evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment and fun. An exciting array of raffle prizes will also be offered. The raffle prizes will be on display beginning Saturday.

Dance tickets are $50 a person and $60 a person after Feb. 1. Ticket price includes party favor, appetizers, dinner catered by Chezsal and entertainment provided by “Aces Wild."

In conjunction with the dinner dance fundraiser, raffle tickets also are on sale for the “Lucky 777’s Raffle.” Grand prize is $777. Lucky 777 raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25.

All proceeds benefit the Assumption BVM Church Building Campaign Fund.

For dance tickets, raffle tickets or information, call the Assumption Church parish office at 815-634-4171.

Souper Bowl "Trivia Night" at Peace Lutheran Church

MORRIS – What is "Souper Bowl of Caring"? It is a nationwide event that will raise a lot of money and food for those in need; and what is raised locally stays right here in Grundy County – all dollars and food donations are given directly to We Care of Grundy County. It coincides with the NFL Super Bowl.

There will be a food drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, sponsored by the Youth Group. They will be collecting bags of nonperishable items from anyone in the community – just drive up to the front door of Peace Lutheran Church and a smiling youth will unload your donation.

"Trivia Night" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday in the Fellowship Hall. Teams of six will compete for the most correct answers. A prize for the Best Table Theme will also be awarded. A Soup Cookoff is being offered for a prize and a bowl of soup will be available to purchase for a nominal fee.

Peace Lutheran has been participating in this national event for many years; spearheaded and organized by Youth Director Todd Enger.

If you are interested in participating, call 815-942-1010 or email peacelc@plcmorris.org. Registration will be accepted through today.

Coal City United Methodist Church to hold "Hallelujah" Soup Supper COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join them for their "Hallelujah" Soup Supper from 4 to 7 p.m., Feb. 7.

They will be serving homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups. The cost will be $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 through 12; $2 for children age 3 through 5; and children age 2 and younger eat free.

Each meal includes your choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

There are only two soup suppers left this season,so you won’t want to miss it.

Retreat to the "Rock"

UTICA – This year’s Retreat to the “Rock” Christian ladies retreat will be held March 6 and March 7 at Starved Rock Lodge in Utica, The keynote speaker will be Dee Brestin.

Special music will be presented by Rachel West Kramer. Workshop topics this year are “Releasing the Power and Overcoming Pain in Friendships,” “Faith, Doubt & Everything In-between,” and “No More Chicken Little, Worry Wart or Stress Puppy.” The retreat offers Bible based teaching, a prayer room, warm fellowship, food, and the wonderful ambiance and luxury of Starved Rock Lodge.

Ladies may attend all or just portions of the retreat. Rooms are available at Starved Rock Lodge for those wanting to spend the night. Pricing and registration information is available at retreattotherock.com or call 815-343-4695.

Chapel on the Green Historical Society upcoming programs

YORKVILLE – The Chapel on the Green, Yorkville, has announced upcoming programs for January through April: On Sunday, Jillian Duchnowski, the author of the new Yorkville book, will speak. At 2 p.m., Feb. 22,, Martha Price and Howard Manthei will give a program on the 160 history of the Chapel and the 1899 original organ; At 2 p.m., March 8, the "Convertable," (barbershop quartet) will give a program; and at 2 p.m., on April 12 , to mark the end of the Civil War 150 years ago, Richard Healy, will give a program as a Southern Soldier. For information about these programs, call Mariann at 630-553-6287. Some of the programs will have a small charge.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.

Christian Laettner Weekend planned for April

YORKVILLE — Yorkville Christian High School is presending the "Christian Laettner Weekend" April 18 to 19 in Yorkville. Christian was a two-time NCAA champion at Duke, a member of the original Olympic "Dream Team," an NBA All-Star, and part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA. The weekend events will include:

• Two skills clinics April 18 at Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., boys and girls in first through fifth grades will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from Christian. Boys and girls in sixth through ninth grades will have the same opportunity from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Each participant will receive a clinic T-shirt and a have a photo with Christian.

• Later that evening, Christian will be the featured speaker at Yorkville Christian's second annual "Impact of Sports" Dinner. Guests will eat dinner, have the chance to enter into raffles, and potentially bid on silent auction items as well. This event will be held at the Spirit Farms banquet room in Sheridan, 3874 Illinois 71, Sheridan.

• On April 19, Christian will host two coaching clinics at Cross Lutheran. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., his presentation will be geared toward youth coaches. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the presentation will be for high school coaches.