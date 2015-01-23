Grundy County church bulletins: Jan. 22, 2015

COAL CITY – Make plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and attend Assumption Catholic Church’s annual dinner dance fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Feb. 14 in Berst Hall, 195 S. Kankakee St. in Coal City.

This year’s theme, “Midnight in Paris” will be a wonderful evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment and fun. An exciting array of raffle prizes will also be offered. The raffle prizes will be on display beginning Jan. 31.

Dance tickets are $50 a person and $60 a person after Feb. 1. Ticket price includes party favor, appetizers, dinner catered by Chezsal and entertainment provided by “Aces Wild."

In conjunction with the dinner dance fundraiser, raffle tickets also are on sale for the “Lucky 777’s Raffle.” Grand prize is $777. Lucky 777 raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25.

All proceeds benefit the Assumption BVM Church Building Campaign Fund.

For dance tickets, raffle tickets or information, call the Assumption Church Parish Office at 815-634-4171.

Souper Bowl "Trivia Night" at Peace Lutheran Church

MORRIS – What is "Souper Bowl of Caring"? It is a nationwide event that will raise a lot of money and food for those in need; and what is raised locally stays right here in Grundy County – all dollars and food donations are given directly to We Care of Grundy County. It coincides with the NFL Super Bowl.

There will be a food drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, sponsored by the Youth Group. They will be collecting bags of nonperishable items from anyone in the community – just drive up to the front door of Peace Lutheran Church and a smiling youth will unload your donation.

"Trivia Night" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 31 in the Fellowship Hall. Teams of six will compete for the most correct answers. A prize for the Best Table Theme will also be awarded. A Soup Cookoff is being offered for a prize and a bowl of soup will be available to purchase for a nominal fee.

Peace Lutheran has been participating in this national event for many years; spearheaded and organized by Youth Director Todd Enger.

If you are interested in participating, call 815-942-1010 or email peacelc@plcmorris.org. Registration will be accepted through Jan. 30.

Coal City United Methodist Church to hold “Hallelujah” Soup Supper

COAL CITY – The Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join them for their "Hallelujah" Soup Supper from 4 to 7 p.m., Feb. 7.

They will be serving homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups. The cost will be $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 through 12; $2 for children age 3 through 5; and children age 2 and younger eat free.

Each meal includes your choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

There are only two soup suppers left this season, so you won’t want to miss it!

Retreat to the "Rock"

UTICA – This year’s Retreat to the “Rock” Christian ladies retreat will be held March 6 and March 7 at Starved Rock Lodge in Utica, The keynote speaker will be Dee Brestin.

Special music will be presented by Rachel West Kramer. Workshop topics this year are “Releasing the Power and Overcoming Pain in Friendships,” “Faith, Doubt & Everything In-between,” and “No More Chicken Little, Worry Wart or Stress Puppy.” The retreat offers Bible based teaching, a prayer room, warm fellowship, food, and the wonderful ambiance and luxury of Starved Rock Lodge.

Ladies may attend all or just portions of the retreat. Rooms are available at Starved Rock Lodge for those wanting to spend the night. Pricing and registration information is available at retreattotherock.com or call 815-343-4695.

Chapel on the Green Historical Society upcoming programs

YORKVILLE – The Chapel on the Green, Yorkville, has announced upcoming programs for January through April:

On Sunday, Jillian Duchnowski, the author of the new Yorkville book, will speak.

At 2:00 p.m. Feb. 22, at 2:00 p.m., Martha Price and Howard Manthei will give a program on the 160 history of the Chapel and the 1899 original organ;

At 2:00 p.m. on March 8, the “Convertable,” (barbershop quartet) will give a program; and

At 2:00 p.m. on April 12 , to mark the end of the Civil War 150 years ago, Richard Healy, will give a program as a Southern Soldier.

For information about these programs, call Mariann at 630-553-6287. Some of the programs will have a small charge.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.