Grundy County indictments: Jan. 21, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced the grand jury returned the following indictments Wednesday, according to a news release. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Antonino Battaglia, 18, of Channahon, was indicted for possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Khalid Shabazz Beal, 19, of Chicago, was indicted on two counts of forgery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Michael Enerson, 35, of Morris, was indicted for possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Amanda Esparza, 34, of Braidwood, was indicted for driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Chad Gustafson, 42, of Morris, was indicted for possession of oxycodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Brittany Hage, 22, of Morris, was indicted on two counts of unlawful use of credit card, both Class 4 felonies.

• Javier Hernandez, 32, of Spring Valley, was indicted on two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 4 felonies.

• Jeff Losos, 61, of Coal City, was indicted for driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Mauro Munoz, 25, of Morris, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, both Class 4 felonies.

• Christopher Nagra, 24, of Joliet, was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church, a Class X felony.

• Edward Nuttall, 19, of Chicago, was indicted on two counts of forgery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Michael Sajnaj, Jr., 28, of Morris, was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 of a public park, a Class X felony.

• Jason Stuckey, Jr., 19, of Chicago, was indicted for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Lyndell Wafford, 20, of Chicago, was indicted on two counts of forgery, both Class 3 felonies.