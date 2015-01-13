High school football: CL Central rehires McLaughlin as coach

Jon McLaughlin accomplished what he wanted to when he stepped away from football after the 2009 season.

McLaughlin, who had coached Crystal Lake Central for six seasons, got to see activities of his two sons, who attend Grayslake North. He finished his Master of Arts degree in multi-disciplinary studies. He traveled to Peru and to China. Yet he still missed football.

So when Central coach Matt Fralick, who had succeeded McLaughlin as the Tigers head coach, resigned after last season, McLaughlin jumped at the chance to return to his old position. Central athletic director Jeff Aldridge announced Tuesday morning that McLaughlin would return as the Tigers head football coach, pending approval at the District 155 board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

“I’ve been a teacher and coach for 26 years. I’ve gotten to do a lot of neat things while out of football, but I felt a part of me was missing,” McLaughlin said. “I never thought Matt would step down and the job would open back up. My life circumstances are different, my kids and family are at a different place than five years ago.”

His older son Cody is a sophomore in college, while Alec will be in college next year, so the timing could not have been better for McLaughlin to get back into coaching.

“It seemed ideal in terms of timing,” McLaughlin said. “I had the opportunity to do some great things, but I did miss coaching.”

Aldridge and Central principal Steve Olson had an advantage at seeing what McLaughlin had done his first stint as coach. When McLaughlin came to Central in 2004, the Tigers had not been to the playoffs since 1991 and had only two winning seasons in that span. The Tigers were 2-7 and 1-8 in McLaughlin’s first two years, but made the playoffs in three of the next four seasons. In 2009, they earned their first playoff win, 25-14 over Fenton, since 1978. Central was 29-29 under McLaughlin in those six seasons.

“We’re excited about this,” Aldridge said. “Nobody in the building has played for him before. There’s other guys on the staff who did a great job and got us where we’re at. Jon’s been around the block, we know he has a proven track record.”

Fralick resigned after a 7-3 season in order to spend more time with his family and escape the year-round grind of head coach. Fralick, whose children are high school age, was 38-15 with five playoff appearances in his tenure. McLaughlin teaches social studies at Central and had never left as a teacher. He traveled with a group of teachers to China last summer and in a previous summer traveled to Peru with his wife Julie.

“Normally, I wouldn’t have had those opportunities in the summer with all you have to do on the football field,” McLaughlin said. “I’m excited to be back. I’m looking forward to getting started. There’s a lot to do.”