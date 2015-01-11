Goss: Hund an inspiration in JJC basketball

Curtis Harrington drove hard down the left side of the lane but missed the left-handed layup.

Plainfield Central graduate Matt Hund trailed the play and, with his athleticism at full bore, he timed his arrival at the basket perfectly. He grabbed the rebound and slammed it home.

Only on this rare occasion, the freshman forward missed the dunk. The ball rattled around the rim, hit the backboard and then settled inside the cylinder. Joliet Junior College had two important points, increasing its lead over Wilbur Wright to 51-47 in Saturday afternoon’s North Central Community College Conference battle at Wills Gymnasium.

“Yeah, that was weird,” Hund said with a smile. “Usually I put ’em down, not roll ’em around the rim. But two points is two points.”

Moments later, the Wolves embarked on a 9-0 run and never were threatened again en route to a 69-55 victory.

At 6-foot-7 and “maybe 180 pounds on a good day,” Hund qualifies as a string bean. He also was born with club foot on the right leg, and he graduated from Plainfield Central in 2011.

But if any of that is supposed to work against him, he won’t allow it.

Hund has played in all 18 games for the Wolves (15-3), starting 16. He is averaging 25.8 minutes, 9.3 points and a team-leading 10.0 rebounds, including 3.6 offensive boards. He also averages 3.0 blocked shots. JJC as a team averages 3.6.

Hund’s timing on shot blocking is uncanny.

“Matt is one of the hearts of our team,” Wolves sophomore guard Larry Moore said. “He holds us together on defense. He brings us intensity when he jams on offense.

“But maybe the biggest thing about him is he is such a positive person. He’s always encouraging the rest of us.”

“Matt is very active,” JJC assistant coach Keith Kinzler said. “He gives us a good inside presence, whether it’s with blocked shots, tip-jams or offensive rebounds. He is athletic. He is out of this world sometimes.”

Hund said he had multiple surgeries and casts until he was 2 years old to correct the club foot as well as possible. “That has never been a problem,” he said in regard to his basketball.

JJC coach Joe Kuhn noted Hund’s pleasant personality, which complements his game.

“One of our players, Darius Wells, was in a walking boot for a while and was walking kind of awkwardly in it,” Kuhn said. “Matt said to him, ‘Now you know how I’ve been walking all my life.’ ”

Hund was not a star in high school. He said he and the coaches disagreed on how he should be used.

“They wanted me to be a legitimate big man, and I thought I could do both [play in the post and step away from the basket],” Hund said.

The last three years, when he was not in school, Hund said he was playing basketball regularly at LA Fitness and developing his idea of what his game should be. He attended open gyms at JJC with Justin Scanlan, who played at Plainfield Central and JJC, and the Wolves’ coaching staff noticed him.

“We talked to him about going back to school,” Kuhn said. “I’m obviously glad he came here. The success he has had with the adversity he has had in his life is amazing.”

Kuhn echoed what Moore and Kinzler said about Hund’s effect on the Wolves. He noted that in last Wednesday’s overtime loss at Triton, Hund was one blocked shot shy of a triple double.

“Blocking shots has become my favorite thing to do,” Hund said. “I time my blocks a lot better now.”

“Matt is playing terrific basketball,” Kuhn said. “His contributions defensively, rebounding, blocking shots, changing shots, his put-back jams, they’re all momentum plays. His presence allows our other guys to gamble a little more defensively.”

“I like to let my teammates gamble,” Hund said. “They know I have their backs.”

That can be said off the floor as well.

“This is a group to play basketball with,” Hund said. “We all hang out together outside of basketball.”

With being out of school for several years, Hund said he still is trying to get his feet wet being a student. He hopes some day to become a teacher, perhaps a physical education teacher.

“The coaches here have done amazing things for me,” he said. “I will continue here for two years, and my plan after that is to move on [to a four-year school].”

“Lewis saw him at the Triton game, and they liked him,” Kuhn said.

“Their only concern was his weight. If he takes care of the academics, I think he will be able to have a scholarship to play basketball at a four-year school.”

A string bean? Club foot? Several years removed from high school? Put all of that aside.

Matt Hund is a special story, an excellent basketball player and a highlight reel to boot. JJC likely is not 15-3 without him; and down the road, some four-year school will be better because they have him.

