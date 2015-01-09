High school football: Maloney says goodbye to Johnsburg

WOODSTOCK – Mike Maloney experienced the gamut of emotions on Friday as he bid difficult goodbye to one football program on the rise and said hello to another which is an established state power.

Maloney, who took Johnsburg from 1-26 in its three previous seasons to 9-2 last fall, was announced as the new coach at Marian Central, where he met with players, administrators and some members of the coaching staff.

Resplendent in his dark gray suit with a light blue shirt and red tie – Marian’s colors his wife Sarah selected – Maloney began laying out his plans to the players.

“First and foremost, making sure we’re doing things the right way, which will be defined throughout the first few months,” Maloney said. “It’s going to focus on the human element and developing these guys into great men of character. I’ve always believed that translates to high success on the field.”

Maloney expressed similar sentiments three years ago at Johnsburg, where the Skyhawks were coming off of an 0-9 season. Three years later, Johnsburg was Big Northern Conference East Division champion and a playoff team loaded with young talent. The decision to leave Johnsburg was difficult for Maloney, who met with the Skyhawks Friday morning before school.

“It took a few days of thought and reflection,” Maloney said. “My No. 1 concern through this whole process was the thoughts and feelings of my older players at Johnsburg and the entire program. Those relationships that were forged the last three years are strong. There’s a lot of emotional reaction to the decision and I appreciated everything they had to say.”

Johnsburg junior John Conroy, who started on the offensive and defensive lines, said it was tough for the Skyhawks to lose Maloney.

“The meeting cleared everything up. He explained everything and made it a lot easier,” Conroy said. “I definitely understand and respect his decision.”

Maloney, who played on the 1999 Class 4A state championship team at Joliet Catholic, now returns to the East Suburban Catholic Conference, regarded as one of the top leagues in the state.

“Johnsburg was not an easy place for me to choose to leave,” Maloney said. “This is an opportunity I could not pass up.”

Former Marian coach Ed Brucker retired after the Hurricanes went 7-5 last season, leaving him with a 101-36 record in 12 years. The popular choice to follow Brucker among Marian players and alumni was offensive coordinator Dirk Stanger.

Marian superintendent Thomas Landers, while introducing Maloney to the players, said having Maloney as a teacher in the building daily also was a factor in his hiring. Stanger does not teach at Marian and Brucker, who retired from Woodstock High School in 2003, taught for six years at Marian but not since then.

Maloney will serve as director of admissions and marketing and also teach a partial class load in physical education.

“When a teacher works in our building with our teaching staff, sees our students daily and communicates with fellow teachers every day, they become immersed in the culture and mission of our school and the goals and challenges of our students,” Landers said.

Marian athletic director Drew Potthoff is friends with Joliet Catholic coach Dan Sharp and had followed Maloney’s six years as a head coach. He was 12-44 in those six years, including one at St. Ignatius and two at Joliet Central.

“Everything stands out about Mike, his presence, he’s dynamic, football aside, he is what an athletic director or principal or superintendent would look for to lead their football program and young men,” Potthoff said. “If you could have been in here, you would have seen the way he demands the kids’ attention. He will move them in the right direction.”

Potthoff looked past Maloney’s coaching record and more to his character.

“As a football coach, I’ve won a state title and I’ve been 0-9,” he said. “You don’t coach any differently. I’ve known what Mike’s done in some tough situations. I’d say if wins and losses are all you hire a guy for, we didn’t do our job.”

Maloney now will be in a different situation with a program perennially ranked in Class 5A and accustomed to deep playoff runs.

“I take this job knowing what the expectations are, knowing that some people on the outside of the program have for us,” Maloney said. “In the end, it’s about the young men in the locker room and the people involved. Part of this job is high expectations. I want to be in that environment, I always felt I thrived in that environment, I haven’t had that opportunity yet.”