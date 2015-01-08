Grundy County indictments: Jan. 8, 2015

MORRIS - Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Wednesday the grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from his office. The public is advised a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Sixto Beltran-Hernandez, 36, of Hermiston, Ore., was indicted for cannabis trafficking, a class X felony; possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a class X felony; and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a class 1 felony.

• Daniel Harrington, 42, of Greenbush, Mich., was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class 1 felony; and possession of more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class 2 felony.

• Michael Jehle, 41, of Coal City, was indicted in three counts for driving a commercial motor vehicle while under the influence, all class 4 felonies.

• Lonnie Weaver, 21, of Hazelcrest, was indicted for possession of diazepam, a class 4 felony.