Grundy County church bulletins: Jan. 1, 2015

Coal City church holds soup supper

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to attend its first Hallelujah Soup Supper of the New Year from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The church will serve homemade cheesy potato and stuffed green pepper soups. The cost will be $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; $2 for children age 3 to 5; and children age 2 and younger eat free.

Each meal includes your choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Women’s Ministry Team sponsors women’s seminar

MORRIS – The Women’s Ministry Team of First Christian Church of Morris is sponsoring “Wonderfully Made: A Women’s Wellness Seminar,” featuring special guest speaker Jill Savage, founder of Hearts at Home.

The one-day event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 10.

This is a day to set aside for yourself to learn practical ways to be refreshed physically, mentally and spiritually. The event will have speakers, break-out sessions, continental breakfast, refreshments and fellowship. Tickets are $25.

Download the registration form at www.fccmorris.org or call 815-942-3454 for information. Ticket sales end Sunday or when seating limit is reached.

JCA placement schedules exam in January

JOLIET – Joliet Catholic Academy, a Catholic co-educational, college preparatory high school co-sponsored by the Carmelites and Franciscans, is hosting Jan. 10 its annual Placement Exam for current eighth-grade students considering JCA for high school next fall.

Students are asked to register for the exam by mailing a completed JCA Application for Admission form and $30 test fee to the school at 1200 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet, IL 60435.

An Application for Admission form can be downloaded from the Admissions tab on the JCA website, www.jca-online.org.

The exam starts at 8 a.m. and attendees should arrive no later than 7:50 a.m. Test-takers should bring two No. 2 pencils. Students will exit the building at about 11:30 a.m.

For information, call 815-741-0500 or email admissions@jca-online.org.

Job search support offered

PLAINFIELD – The St. Mary Immaculate Employment Ministry helps you build confidence and accelerate your job search success. We help job seekers succeed.

A session will be at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 13 where you can work one-on-one with job coaches (experienced hiring managers) to:

• Improve your resume and networking tools (your handbill, elevator speech or LinkedIn site)

• Develop interviewing (videomock-interview) and networking skills

• Expand your job search network • Get spiritual, emotional or social service help

The meeting is at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield. There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required, and everyone is welcome. Bring copies of your handbill or resume to distribute. Dress is casual.

For information, email EmploymentMinistry@smip.org.

Scholarships available for Diocese of Joliet students

CREST HILL – The Diocese of Joliet announced that long-time diocesan benefactors, John and Paulette Kaiser, parishioners of St. James the Apostle Parish in Glen Ellyn, have donated a $65,000 endowment that will assist students in need.

The fund will provide for two scholarships to financially need-based students each year in perpetuity.

One scholarship is restricted for a student qualifying for tuition assistance attending St. James the Apostle School in Glen Ellyn. The other scholarship is restricted for a student qualifying for tuition assistance attending any of the 48 grade schools in the Diocese of Joliet.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon.

You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship.

For information, visit www.fofmin.org.