Cary to proclaim Dec. 21-27 as Cary-Grove Trojan Football week

Cary-Grove's Tyler Pennington runs the ball during the second half of the IHSA class 7A state championship game against Providence Catholic at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Champaign, Ill.

CARY – To honor the state’s Class 7A football runner-up, Village President Mark Kownick will proclaim Dec. 21 to 27 as “Cary-Grove High School Trojan Football Team Week” in town.

The football team finished its season 13-1, with its only loss coming in the state championship game against Providence.

“Our football team ran, tackled, kicked, passed, blocked and sacked their way into the hearts of Cary residents by reminding us all what Trojan spirit is all about,” the proclamation reads. “These young men have shown our community what can result from hard work, persistent dedication, a love of sport and teamwork,” the proclamation added. The proclamation also commends coach Brad Seaburg and his staff. The proclamation will be made at the Cary Village Board meeting Tuesday. The Cary Village Board is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 655 Village Hall Drive. – Joseph Bustos

