Edward and Mary Bryant of Big Rock announce the engagement of their daughter Hannah Rose Bryant to Alan Craig Pease of Hinckley, son of Mike and Debbie Pease of Hinckley.

The bride-to-be is a nursing student at Waubonsee Community College. The groom-elect is employed at CSX Railroad as a conductor.

A July 18, 2015, wedding is planned at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.