Grundy County indictments: Dec. 3, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced the grand jury recently returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Ryan Potochnic, 18, of Morris, was indicted for residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Robert Price, 39, of Minooka, was indicted for possession of the credit card of another, a Class 4 felony; possession of a lost or mislaid credit card, a Class 4 felony; and the unlawful use of a credit card, a Class 4 felony.

• Wanda Richardson, 45, of Chicago, was indicted for driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony.

• Jason Van Amburgh, 36, of Dwight, was indicted for driving with a suspended license, a Class 4 felony.