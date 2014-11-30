Take 2: Cary-Grove took risks in final, most of them worked

The high school football season ended on Saturday night as Cary-Grove fell to Providence in the Class 7A state championship game, 31-28. The loss kept the Trojans from winning their second state title since 2009. Reporters Joey Kaufman and Joe Stevenson discuss.

Kaufman: Well, that was a football game. Back and forth. Just chippy enough. Two really good, talented teams going at it. This'll sting for Cary-Grove, probably for a good while. A second state title in six years would've been some accomplishment. But on the flip side, the Trojans were 13-1, ran into a mean Providence team and lost by a slim margin of three points. That was still among the better high school football teams I've ever seen. But, Joe, you've seen a lot of good teams from here. I know the dust has hardly settled from the season, but where do you put the 2014 Trojans?

Stevenson: We have two state champions recently – C-G in 2009 and Prairie Ridge in 2011 – that are among the area’s best ever. Although neither of them saw teams as tough as C-G saw in 2012 (Crete-Monee) and 2014 (Providence). So, even though they didn’t finish the job, I’d put both those C-G teams right up there on the list.

Kaufman: They had Providence on the ropes for a bit there in the second quarter. It looked like the same Trojans we saw all year. It might be neck-and-neck early, but they'd pull away. And they started to, going up 14-7 a few minutes right before halftime. Then they tried to recover a pooch kick and get the ball back, but couldn't. What'd you think of that call?

Stevenson: I loved Trojans coach Brad Seaburg's calls in the second quarter. He went for it on fourth down twice in their second scoring drive, then called for that pop-up kick, which caught Providence off-guard. Kevin Hughes almost had the recovery, but touched it before a Providence player could get it. If they get that, it's a 21-7 game at halftime and possibly a different outcome. I have to hand it to Providence, though, the only time it didn't get a touchdown in the second half was when it was running out the clock.

Kaufman: Seaburg really did coach a heck of a game. But, as well discplined as the Trojans were, I kept thinking they had their hands tied behind their back in the second half. Look, the triple option is great and it makes Cary-Grove what it is. I'm not saying it should be scrapped. By no means. But much like the 2012 state title game, C-G got in a hole and it couldn't climb its way out of it. For that team, it's especially hard to come back down 10. It might be helpful to add some wrinkles, something to speed up the pace of play, at least.

Stevenson: It does make it crucial not to fall behind, but the offense has served C-G well and gives teams fits in the postseason because true triple option teams are rarer. There's a little give-and-take with everything like that. And usually more take for C-G than give.

Kaufman: That’s fair. It’s also probably wise not to overhaul an offense based on two games. If something’s worked to get a team this far, you don’t really want to deviate from that. But then again, isn’t the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?