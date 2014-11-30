Providence hangs on at end to beat Cary-Grove for state title

CHAMPAIGN – On a night when a sophomore running back from Cary-Grove was all that, a sophomore running back from Providence Catholic did him one better.

The Celtics' Quest for X – a 10th state football championship and first in 10 years – ended in delirium as Richie Warfield and Providence rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit to beat the Trojans 31-28 Saturday in a thrilling Class 7A title game.

Warfield rushed for 123 yards on 23 carries and scored a 7A title-game record four touchdowns for the Celtics (13-1), whose defense was just good enough to survive Cary-Grove's persistent option offense.

The Trojans' Tyler Pennington rushed for 180 yards on 39 carries and scored two touchdowns, including one with 1:30 left that got Cary-Grove (13-1) back within 31-28.

However, Providence's Brendan O'Hara corralled the onside kick attempt, and the Celtics ran out the clock.

On a night when fellow Providence linebacker Jimmy Sharkey broke the 7A record with 17 tackles, fellow linebacker O'Hara made perhaps the game's biggest defensive play. The Celtics had not forced Cary-Grove to punt all night until O'Hara's tackle for loss on a third-and-4 play midway through the third quarter.

Providence was leading at the time, 17-14, and after the punt mounted a 97-yard scoring drive for a 24-14 lead. Cary-Grove responded to make it 24-21, but Warfield broke a spinning 44-yard touchdown to restore a 10-point lead at 31-21.

The Trojans came right back to get within three and set up the heart-stopping finish.

Celtics quarterback Justin Hunniford completed 18-of-26 passing for 184 yards and ended a last-minute, first-half drive with a 21-yard field goal that was all-important in the final outcome.