High school football: Short late 1st half kickoff cost Cary-Grove

CHAMPAIGN – After Cary-Grove battled back from its first deficit of the season with two unanswered touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead late in the first half, coach Brad Seaburg and the Trojans hoped to catch Providence Catholic off guard.

On the ensuing kickoff, Trojans sophomore kicker Collin Walsh popped up a kick 24 yards down the right sideline that C-G’s Kevin Hughes appeared to tip and recover at the Celtics’ 36-yard line. But, instead of C-G getting the ball back in Providence territory, referees threw a flag for catch interference – giving Providence the ball at midfield.

Providence then went 46 yards in the final 1:24 of the first half, where C-G stiffened and held the Celtics out of the endzone on three plays from inside the 5. The Celtics' P.J. Kowalkowski kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to trim the Trojans’ lead to 14-10 at the break.

The gamble by C-G was a turning point for Providence, as many players on the field thought the Trojans had recovered the ball. But, according to IHSA rules, the ball has to hit the ground before any member of the kicking team can touch it or before any member of the receiving team has a chance to catch it. Hughes, for his part, knew the rule.

“I knew he didn’t signal for the fair catch,” Hughes said. “I know the rule. I know I can’t touch it when the ball is in the air, but my instincts took over and I wanted to get the ball back for my team. My adrenaline just took over at that time. It happens."

The field goal by Providence proved to be the difference in the final score, as the Celtics prevailed, 31-28, in the Class 7A state championship at University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Seaburg stood by his decision after the game to short kick, as C-G could have added onto its one touchdown lead at halftime. He also didn't want to put the ball in the hands of 6-foot, 200-pound running back-kick returner Richie Warfield (123 yards, four touchdowns).

“Their special teams are probably the best special teams we’ve seen this year,” Seaburg said. “They don’t put a lot of backups in. They have all of their studs out there, and we’re very aware of who they have deep. Collin had a great kick and it landed where we wanted it. Fortunately we held them to a field goal and not a touchdown."

While Warfield didn't hurt the Trojans on that play, he certainly had his way with C-G after the break – scoring three of his four touchdowns and rushing for 95 yards in the second half.

Providence scored on every possessions in the third and fourth quarters, excluding its final drive to run out the clock en route to the championship.

Would Seaburg call for the short kick again if he had the chance to do it over?

“Absolutely,” he said. “I have total confidence in our players to execute. We’ve done it many times over the years. Definitely, there’s no question I would do it all again.”

Added Hughes: “It was an excellent kick, it’s something we practiced all week. Collin’s been a great kicker for us. I think we did [catch Providence off guard], they weren’t really ready for it.”