High school football: Providence beats Cary-Grove, 31-28, for 7A title

CHAMPAIGN – Cary-Grove’s Michael Gomez was slightly conflicted after his high school football career ended.

Gomez wanted to be happy with playing in a Class 7A state championship game that lived up to the hype, a matchup of two of the state’s best teams, regardless of class, that was not decided until the final minutes.

But the Trojans had lost to Providence, 31-28, Saturday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, which meant a second runner-up trophy in three years, and not the big one they coveted most.

“This is really bad,” said Gomez, a guard-defensive end who started two years ago. “Coming in my sophomore year I had a very different perspective, knowing I had more time. Senior year, losing it just hurts worse. But I’ve had the most fun I’ve ever had on this team. So much heart, so much effort we put in. A couple plays here and there, we finish on top.”

Instead, it was Providence (13-1) that won its 10th state championship in school history, its first since 2004.

“I’m proud of how we fought to the end, but just making it here wasn’t the goal,” offensive tackle-defensive tackle Trevor Ruhland said. “We’re disappointed, but in a couple days we’ll be happy with how we played this season. It was a really fun ride.”

C-G (13-1) could not get the defensive stop it desperately needed in the second half. The Trojans led, 14-10, at halftime, but Providence finished its first three second-half possessions with touchdown runs by 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore running back Richie Warfield.

The Trojans held Providence’s NCAA Division I receivers Nate Veyvoda (Iowa) and Miles Boykin (Notre Dame) to a combined eight receptions for 103 yards. But Warfield carried 23 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Justin Hunniford kept plays alive with his scrambling and completed 18 of 26 passes for 184 yards.

“The way they aligned, they had two backs over Miles, we kind of knew Richie was going to have to carry the load,” Celtics coach Mark Coglianese said.

The critical play came after C-G had cut Providence’s lead to 24-21 with fullback Tyler Pennington’s 7-yard touchdown run. The Celtics drove back and Warfield wriggled free for a 41-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We stopped ourselves in the first half,” Hunniford said. “We came out in the third quarter, kept doing what we were doing, limited the mental mistakes and didn’t turn the ball over or commit penalties. It carried us the whole way.”

C-G came back to make it 31-28 on Pennington’s 2-yard run with 1:30 remaining, but the Celtics recovered the onside kick and ran out the remaining time.

“There weren’t a whole lot of possessions in the second half,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “They took advantage of every opportunity. It was one of those games where they scored and we missed our chance [in the third quarter] and we’re playing catch-up the rest of the game.”

C-G has been to a state championship game four times in 11 years and won the Class 6A state title in 2009, defeating Providence, 34-17.

“It was our goal to get here, but it was also our goal to win it,” linebacker Travis Myerson said. “It’s disappointing, but we left no regrets out there. Everyone played their hardest, I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to play with.”

Game Ball

Michael Gomez, Cary-Grove, G-DE, Sr.

Gomez played almost the whole game on both lines for the Trojans and had two tackles for losses. The offense gained 343 total yards and FB Tyler Pennington rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Number

4

Rushing touchdowns by Providence RB Richie Warfield, who carried 23 times for 123 yards.

Turning Point

Providence came out in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns and a defensive stop of C-G to grab a 24-14 lead.