High school football: Cary-Grove falls to Providence 31-28 in 7A final

CHAMPAIGN – Cary-Grove’s main concern coming into the Class 7A state championship game was Providence’s prolific passing attack led by All-State quarterback Justin Hunniford and a pair of NCAA DIvision I receivers.

As it turned out, it was Celtics running back Rich Warfield who inflicted crucial damage against the Trojans’ defense. The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore ran for 119 yards and four touchdowns as Providence won its 10th football state championship, 31-28, at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Providence (13-1) won its 10th state championship in school history, its first since 2004. C-G was making its fourth apperance in a state title game since 2004, and is runner-up for the third time.

While Hunniford threw well and receivers MIles Boykin (Notre Dame) and Nate Vejvoda (Iowa) had their moments, it was Warfield who shined brightest.

The Celtics scored first on Warfield’s 1-yard run, which marked the first time all season C-G had trailed. But the Trojans did not let it last for long, as they drove right back and scored on quarterback Jason Gregoire’s 25-yard run. C-G (13-1) scored again on its next possession with Gregoire running it in from 9 yards out for a 14-7 lead.

C-G coach Brad Seaburg gambled on two fourth-down plays in that drive and they paid off. On the kickoff, Trojans kicker Collin Walsh popped up a kick that C-G’s Kevin Hughes appeared to recover near Providence’s 40. Hughes tipped the ball in the air and caught it on the bounce. But Hughes was flagged for interfering with a catch and Providence got the ball at the 50.

The Celtics drove to C-G’s 4 and kicked a field goal on the final play of the half to make it 14-10 in the Trojans’ favor.

Providence regained the lead, then built on it with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns from Warfield. It was Warfield’s 41-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that proved to be too much. That gave the Celtics a 31-21 lead with 7:17 remaining.

The Trojans scored with 1:18 remaining, but Providence recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.