High school football: Cary-Grove departs for Champaign

CARY – Family members and members of the community were in attendance as the Cary-Grove football team embarked on its final road trip of the season from Cary-Grove high school Friday afternoon.

The Trojans (13-0) left with fanfare as they had their official sendoff for Champaign and the Class 7A State title game against Providence Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cary-Grove will be looking for its second state title in school history as well as its second undefeated season when the Trojans take the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The team’s success over the years has continued to be a bright spot for both the community and the school.

“We’re all very proud and behind the whole team for their efforts and everything they’ve accomplished,” Mike Gregoire, father of C-G starting quarterback Jason Gregoire said.

“The football program remains strong and it has kept the interest high for younger kids to aspire to do what this team has done.”

Cary-Grove football supporters showed up with signs and enthusiasm as the team left the school in two Coach Buses accompanied by fire trucks at Noon on Friday. This will be the fourth state title game for the Trojans, with their lone title coming in the 2009 season, when they also played Providence.

“We’re a small town and we only choose from the kids that live in this district and we’ve just been so blessed with so much talent here, they’re just a great team,” Lisa Davison, mother of C-G player Jon Davison said.

Fans know the Trojans will be playing in their toughest game of the season on Saturday against the Celtics (12-1) but remain hopeful the team will bring back another State title to Cary.

“We’re feeling good, it will be a very good game and a very close game, and as a parent I have to believe that we will win,” Lori Ruhland, mother of C-G players Trevor and Colton Ruhland said.

What: Class 7A State title game

When: Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign

Who: No. 1 Cary-Grove (13-0) vs. No. 1 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (12-1), 4 p.m.

TV: Live on CSN (Comcast Sportsnet) and also available online at IHSA.tv.

