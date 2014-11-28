Grundy County church bulletins: Nov. 27, 2014

Grace Lutheran Church worship to relax in holiday season

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran church will gather at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. This service is available to give you a spiritual "break" from the hectic schedule December brings.

In Mark 6:31, Jesus invited his disciples to "come away" during a very hectic time of ministry. Advent worship is a time to do just that - come away for a short time and focus on the reason for the season. Grace Lutheran is across from the Morris Municipal Airport, north on Route 47. You are also invited to join the church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Piano and vocal concert to be held at Coal City United Methodist Church

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites you to join them Dec. 6 for some special events.

The “Hallelujah” Soup Supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6. The homemade soups will be cheesy potato and chili. Each meal includes choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts will be available and tickets will be sold at the door.

The cost is $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 to12; $2 for children age 3 to 5; and children age 2 and under eat free. All proceeds go to the church’s building fund.

Also on Dec. 6, Sunshine Circle will be holding its annual cookie sale during the soup supper. You will have the opportunity to purchase a plateful of home baked cookies for $6 per plate.

From 3 to 4 p.m., just before the “Hallelujah” Soup Supper, a concert will be held of the piano and vocal students of Clare Everitt and Shanan D’Agostino. The concert is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Scandinavian Christmas Program

SENECA – Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road, Seneca, is presenting their 66th annual Scandinavian Christmas Program at 7 p.m., Dec. 7.

Singers and musicians from around the area have been invited to perform. Also, the congregation youth, dressed in Norwegian attire, will sing several Christmas Carols. The program will end with audience participation in the singing of carols. After the program, everyone is invited to the fellowship hour where people will enjoy Norwegian delicacies.

The community is invited to attend. For information, call 815-357-6514.

Channahon United Methodist Women Cookie Walk

CHANNAHON – The Channahon United Methodist Women are sponsoring the 10th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec.13 to raise funds for mission work benefiting women and children.

The Cookie Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the church, 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon, and last until the cookies are gone. Cookies will be sold by the bucket for $12.50 a bucket (about 2 pounds of cookies). For information, call 815-467-5275.

Braceville United Methodist hosting Community Christmas Supper and Program

BRACEVILLE – At 5 p.m., Dec.14, the Braceville United Methodist Church would like to invite everyone in the community to this year’s Community Christmas Supper. It will be held at the Godley Park District Gym, 500 S. Kankakee St., Godley.

A special program is being offered by the children's and youth ministries of the church. The main meat dishes will be provided, but everyone is asked to bring a side dish to pass. Drinks, dessert, decorations and tableware will be provided by the Nurture Outreach and Witness committee. Contact the church at 815-237-8512 before Dec. 8 to reserve seats.

Blue Christmas Service Dec. 22 at Braceville UMC

BRACEVILLE – At 6 p.m. Dec. 22 a Blue Christmas Worship Service will be held at the Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 W Gould St., Braceville, along with the Coal City United Methodist Church.

Many people, during the Christmas season, suffer with pain, loss, isolation and grief. This service is offered to those that are struggling at this time of year with hope that it can ease and acknowledge the struggles that some of us face while providing a safe place of rest, comfort and healing. The service will be lead by Pastor Bennett Woods and Pastor Wally Carlson. Following the service a time of fellowship will be held. For information, contact the church office at 815- 237-8512.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.