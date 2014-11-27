High school football: Cary-Grove player state diary – Matt Sutherland

The Northwest Herald continues a tradition when a local football team is playing for a state championship with daily journals from players on the team. Some Cary-Grove players have shared their thoughts each day leading up to Saturday’s Class 7A title game at 4 p.m. in Champaign against Providence. Today: Running back-defensive back Matt Sutherland.

The dream of being in the state championship started in 2004, watching the first Cary-Grove team making it downstate when I was 8 years old. After the loss to Libertyville, my dad, defensive coordinator Don Sutherland, lifted me onto the field and let my brother and me run around.

After about 10 minutes, my dad took us to the locker room where I saw all of the emotions on the players’ faces. I never wanted to feel the way they just had experienced. When we got back to our hotel, I remember saying to my dad, “When I play for you, we are going to win a championship.”

Flash forward to 2012, where I got to be a part of the Class 6A state runner-up team as a sophomore. During that season, I remember telling my dad that we’re having a great season and I hope we do well in the playoffs.

He came up to me after we beat Lake Forest and said, “How about playing for a state championship?” It was quite an honor to play with my teammates against the future Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in Laquon Treadwell from Crete-Monee.

Even though we lost that game, that’s when I truly learned what it means to be a Cary-Grove football player. Playing with those seniors in their last game, I could see that they had no regrets. They gave their all for each other every down and every second of that game. That entire season, those seniors played every game like it was their last game playing together.

Now, two years later, my senior year finally arrives. I have been dreaming and working toward the opportunity to play on a state championship team, and now I have one last shot. The best part about this journey is that I have shared it with my best friends for the past 10 years. From playing pick-up football games on the weekends (games still occur), through Junior Trojan football, and all the way to these final practices in 2 inches of snow and ice, we have shared the same goal.

This season has meant more to me than just making it back to the championship. I played with my best friends in the world for one last season. I played in front of the greatest fan base in the world. I played for the best community and alumni that anybody could ask for, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

This Saturday it all comes to an end as we play Providence for the Class 7A title. Win or lose, I know I can definitely say that I have had no regrets. I get one last game with the my best friends.

Now, let’s finish this right.