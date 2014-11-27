High school football: Cary-Grove player state diary – Connor Leach

The Northwest Herald continues a tradition when a local football team is playing for a state championship with a daily journal from a player on the team. Some Cary-Grove players will share their thoughts each day leading up to Saturday’s Class 7A title game at 4 p.m. in Champaign against Providence. Today: Defensive back Connor Leach.

This experience has been pretty much all I have dreamed about and more.

I remember watching the 2004 game, and then watching my brother and cousin as they won the Class 6A state championship in 2009. And then, being on the team in 2012 and not being able to wait until it was our turn.

Being able to get here has been an incredible journey, and that is something that I will not forget. All the hard work during early mornings, winter workouts, long summer practices, and then all throughout the season has put us in this position and it is all worth it.

Another part of the season that I will take away is all the friendships that I have on the team. Most of us seniors have been playing together for a long time and Saturday will be the last time we get to strap on the pads and just go play the game we all love together. That is one thing that I will miss tremendously, and that is also why I think we play so well together.

We trust each other to make plays as a team instead of as individuals. I cannot wait to play on Saturday but I am trying to enjoy each moment of this week for many reasons. One of the reasons is because, like I said, for most of us this is the last week of football for the rest of our lives. So I am trying to make the most out of each practice.

Another reason is because it is the biggest game of our lives, so we want to be as prepared and ready for the game as possible. But at the same time we are not trying to put a lot of pressure on ourselves, so we’re trying to find that happy medium.

As I mentioned before, I was on the team in 2012, but this year the experience will be totally different. This year, I will be playing in the game, and I will definitely be more nervous than I was two years ago.

However, the excitement and adrenaline will be just the same. Reaching this goal in my senior year and last game of my football career will be the culmination of all the memories and hard work since I was 7 years old.