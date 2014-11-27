High school football: Cary-Grove and Providence are ‘1A and 1B’ of Class 7A

CARY – While Cary-Grove maintained the proper focus on the task ahead each week, the Trojans occasionally peeked at one potential opponent for the Class 7A state championship game – Providence.

The Celtics’ reputation preceded them, as did the Trojans’. The teams were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 by The Associated Press most of the season before rolling through the playoffs with relative ease.

Football fans around the state were delighted to see the dream game for the Class 7A title game materialize as hoped. Cary-Grove (13-0) takes on Providence (12-1) for the championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

“They’re one of the best teams in the state, historically and now,” Trojans quarterback Jason Gregoire said. “They have a great track record of success for us to measure up against and see how truly good we are. To be the best, we have to beat the best. When we were ranked 1 and 2, it was kind of like 1A and 1B. I feel like it wasn’t really 1 and 2.”

C-G has mauled its opponents, all by double digits. Providence lost to Class 8A Loyola, 10-7, in Week 6, but has won every other game by double figures. Both teams would have fared well in any class this season.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg admitted they were keeping an eye on what Providence was doing.

“We were aware of a lot of teams as far as 6A and 7A,” Seaburg said. “You’d have to make an effort not to pay attention because of all the publicity [Providence] had. I know our kids talked a lot about them.”

C-G’s players often watched Comcast Sport Net’s “Drive,” a show that featured Providence’s season.

It was uncertain whether C-G (1,812 students) and even Providence (1,824) would fall to 6A, but when both remained in 7A as projected, they seemed destined to meet in a rematch of 2009’s Class 6A title game.

“With our regular-season schedule [in the Chicago Catholic League], we have to be concerned about qualifying for the playoffs,” Providence coach Mark Coglianese said. “Once the playoffs began, we had such quality teams and traditionally great programs, we were focused on them. It’s a great matchup. They are an outstanding program that has just rolled every one of their opponents.”

Providence is trying to win its 10th state football championship; C-G is making its fourth trip and shooting for its second. The Trojans won in 2009, but lost to Crete-Monee two years ago.

“We wanted to play the best team,” Trojans running back-defensive back Matt Sutherland said. “A lot of people expected this matchup to happen and now they’re going to get what they want. It should be really fun. [Providence] has a bunch of talent. Some people think we’re undersized guys and don’t have a shot, but we want to compete hard and prove people wrong.”

The game offers a contrast in styles with C-G’s triple-option offense grinding out yards, while the Celtics prefer all-state quarterback Justin Hunniford throwing passes to all-state wide receiver Miles Boykin, as well as Nate Vejvoda and Mike Markasovic.

“I believe both offenses are pretty powerful in their own ways,” Coglianese said. “We will have to see if our defense can slow down their offense. That will be the key.”

Since C-G’s first state championship game appearance in 2004, a 13-3 loss to Libertyville for the 7A title, the Trojans are 28-9 in the playoffs. Sutherland remembers his first trip to Champaign, when he was a first-grader and his father, Don, was the defensive coordinator.

“I remember after the game, my dad lifted me up and put me on the field, and I was just running around,” Sutherland said. “I went in the locker room and my dad told me be very quiet because I could see all the tears on their faces. I thought about if it was me in high school and we could get our shot. I dreamt about it for a long time. Now it’s finally here again for the second time.”