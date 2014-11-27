High school football: Cary-Grove (13-0) vs. Providence (12-1) breakdown

Class 7A preview capsule

Cary-Grove (13-0) vs. Providence (12-1)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Champaign

TV: CSN

About the Trojans: C-G is averaging 44 points and 417 yards a game on offense. FB Tyler Pennington leads the team with 1,653 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. QB Jason Gregoire (715) and RB Matt Sutherland (581) are next in the Trojans’ triple-option attack. … The defense allows 229 yards and 12.2 points a game. … C-G is making its fourth state title game appearance since 2004 and trying to win its second. … The Trojans don’t throw often, but when Gregoire does, he can be effective. WR Larkin Hanselman has 13 receptions for four touchdowns and a 23.0 average per catch. They average 20.2 yards a catch as a team. … “To be one of the last two standing is an honor and a privilege,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We’re real happy to be here and to have Providence be the other team is a tribute to them, too.”

About the Celtics: Providence is trying to win its 10th state football championship, its first since 2004. The Celtics lost to C-G, 34-17, for the Class 6A title in 2009. … Providence is a prolific throwing team, as QB Justin Hunniford has completed 68.5 percent of his passes (228 for 333) for 3,119 yards and 40 touchcowns. … WR Miles Boykin (6-4, 225) has 62 receptions for 987 yards and 19 touchdowns. He will play with C-G OT Trevor Ruhland at Notre Dame. WR Nate Vejvoda (6-5, 225) has 39 catches for 583 yards and eight touchdowns and will play at Iowa. … While C-G has played mostly blowouts, Providence has had closer games, although still won by double figures. “We have had to battle most every game and play four quarters,” Celtics coach Mark Coglianese said. “What is the better scenario? I don’t know. I guess we will see.”

– Joe Stevenson

