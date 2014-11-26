Take 2: How do you stop Cary-Grove High School’s triple-option offense?

The home stretch of the high school football season is here as Cary-Grove is set to face Providence in the Class 7A state title game in Champaign on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Trojans have looked unstoppable at times this season, outscoring opponents by an average of 32 points per game. Sports reporters Mike DeFabo and Joey Kaufman discuss what Providence has to do to slow down the Trojans.

Kaufman: I think this could be a useful exercise, Mike. Perhaps nitpicky, but constructive. By now, we’ve watched the Trojans a handful of times this fall. We’ve seen what’s worked against them. And what hasn’t. And, of course, there hasn’t been a lot that has work. But let’s take the former and piece things together. Put on your coaching cap. How does a team stop the Trojans?

DeFabo: Huntley probably did the best job of containing the C-G rushing attack. I’d recommend doing what coach John Hart joked and go out and sign some Green Bay Packers. Or you could do what he actually did. The Red Raiders boast one of the biggest, most physical defensive lines in the area. That’s the first step. Then, Huntley went with five down linemen to clog up nearly every gap. It worked to some degree, at least in the first half.

Kaufman: I’m surprised more teams haven’t gone the Huntley route and stacked the box. Last week, Libertyville primarily used four down lineman. Why not dare them to throw more?

DeFabo: Some have. Woodstock North used seven down linemen if I’m not mistaken. The risk is that, if the offensive linemen can seal off a couple blocks, there is no one on the second level to make tackles. It opens up the possibility for more big plays. But I agree, I think you put nine or even 10 in the box and just take your chances.

Kaufman: That’s true, and teams also likely don’t want to get beat by quarterback Jason Gregoire’s arm. But, honestly, the way a lot of teams have defended C-G seems as if they’re just set up for death by a thousand cuts. So take a risk. Bottom line, I’ll stack the box and pray I don’t get beat deep. Got a better idea? Anyway, as for the other side of the ball, Cary-Grove is giving up just 13 points per game, and it shut out Libertyville in the second half a week ago. How do you score on the Trojans?

DeFabo: Keeping the Trojans' defense on the field might be the best way to deal with their potent offense. I think Providence matches up well against C-G. The Trojans are fast and tackle well in space, but admittedly undersized in the secondary with only one DB bigger than 5-foot-8. I say air it out with 6-foot-6 Notre Dame commit Miles Boykin at wide receiver and 6-foot-5 Iowa commit Nate Vejvoda at tight end.

Kaufman: How about spreading it around? Most Fox Valley Conference run a variation of the option, pounding the ball right into the teeth of the Cary-Grove. It seems that if you're going to have any bit of success moving the ball against the Trojans that you're going to need to be a bit more balanced, especially when it comes to distributing to playmakers.

DeFabo: Easier said than done. That’s why I’m glad I’m not a coach.