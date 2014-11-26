Take 2: Can Cary-Grove slow down Providence offense?

Cary-Grove and Providence have breezed through the Class 7A playoffs and will provide football fans around the state with the state championship game they have been craving all season. Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson and Joliet Herald-News sports editor Dick Goss each have covered one of the teams and discuss this enticing matchup.

Stevenson: I have been saying since the end of last season that Cary-Grove could win a state title this year. I love when one of our teams makes me look like I know what I'm talking about, although I really wasn't going out on a limb since the Trojans had 17 starters coming back and a terrific offensive line. Did you have similar thoughts about Providence coming into this season?

Goss: Yes, Joe, I did, and I took it a step further. From the time I saw Providence beat Joliet Catholic, 21-10, in the season opener, whip Minooka in Week 2 and take care of Mount Carmel in Week 3, I said these Celtics very well could be the best team in the state regardless of class. Their passing offense for most of the season has been unstoppable and their defense has been outstanding as well. I’ve seen many great Providence teams through the years – the Celtics are shooting for their 10th state title. This team is different. The offensive line isn’t as big as some in the past, and this team doesn’t pound the ball as much. But wait until you see this passing game in action.

Stevenson: I've heard they can really throw it. Quarterback Justin Hunniford and wide receiver Miles Boykin are all-staters, and two other receivers have more than 30 catches. C-G's defensive backs are good and really fast, but two guys at 6-4 and 6-5 can pose some problems. Boykin injured a finger though, how is that affecting him?

Goss: I talked to Boykin this week, and he said he’s fine. He had surgery on his left pinkie finger after dislocating it in the Round 2 victory over St Rita. He missed the 23-6 quarterfinal game against Wheaton Warrenville South, and the Celtics’ offense was not as sharp as usual. Part of that was his absence, but a bigger factor was how good the Tigers’ defense was. I anticipate Boykin being targeted quite a bit Saturday, but Hunniford has been a master at spreading the ball around, getting everyone involved. I know Cary-Grove’s secondary is athletic and has intercepted quite a few passes, but Hunniford has thrown only three interceptions, two of them against Wheaton Warrenville South. Will Cary-Grove have an answer for Providence’s passing game?

Stevenson: That seems to be the big question. The Trojans are going to have to do something to disrupt the Celtics' timing with their pass rush or something. The other question is how Providence can deal with C-G's option offense, which no one has stopped yet. You said the Celtics' defense is good, and they just saw an option team last week with Mount Carmel, right?

Goss: They sure did, Joe, and they shut it down pretty well again. I'm happy for you that your boys from Cary-Grove made you look good this season, but I thought I better offer my apologies now, in case I forget later. Sorry the Celtics had to spoil things for them in the championship game.

Stevenson: I’m not willing to concede this one as a C-G loss just yet. I see the Trojans as the underdog, but they lost to Crete-Monee two years ago, and their all-state linemen Michael Gomez and Trevor Ruhland were starters on that team. They gave passionate, fiery speeches to the team after the semifinal win, about how just getting there wasn’t enough and how badly they felt after losing. They don’t want to feel that way again.