Sommer completes basic combat training

Army Pvt. Alexandra H. Sommer has graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C.

During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, physical fitness, and received instruction and practice in basic combat skills, military weapons, chemical warfare and bayonet training, drill and ceremony, marching, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, military courtesy, military justice system, basic first aid, foot marches, and field training exercises.

Sommer is the daughter of Ginger and John Sommer of DeKalb. She is a 2014 graduate of DeKalb High School.