McHenry County Board chairman shuffle starts with organizing session today

WOODSTOCK – Monday’s swearing in of the new McHenry County Board starts a monthlong process by which it will organize to perform its duties until the next election.

Its first order of business after swearing in the members who were elected Nov. 4 will be to elect from among themselves the board chairman and vice chairman.

It will then be the new chairman’s job to supervise the process of assigning members to the committees in which most of county government’s work gets done.

Each chairman and vice chairman candidate must be nominated and seconded, and the winner must receive a majority vote of at least 13 of the board’s 24 members. The vote is repeated as many times as necessary until a candidate has the needed majority.

Present Chairwoman Tina Hill, R-Woodstock, who was first elected to the post after the 2012 election, is not seeking another two-year term. She will still serve on the board – her term expires in 2016.

The chairman’s first duty upon taking the oath will be to make temporary committee assignments to place the five new members and adjust for the former members they replaced. After that, the chairman will convene a special committee to help decide assignments until 2016.

The aptly named Committee on Committees consists of the chairman and one member from each of the County Board’s six districts. The committee in making its assignments later in December will ensure that each seven-member committee has at least one representative from each district.

Board members also will be assigned by the committee to the numerous other bodies on which the County Board has a presence. The County Board has voting seats on subordinate bodies such as the Conservation District, Mental Health Board, Board of Health and Valley Hi Nursing Home Operating Board, as well as some independent bodies such as the McHenry County Economic Development Corp. and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

The County Board at its morning meeting in January will vote to approve the roster developed by the Committee on Committees. Assigning the chairman and vice chairman of each standing committee is at the discretion of the County Board chairman, but his or her picks are also ratified by the full board.

Monday’s election of the chairman and vice chairman will be the last time the County Board does so. Voters earlier this year approved a binding referendum making the chairmanship popularly elected to four-year terms starting in 2016.