High school football: Ruhland just part of what makes Cary-Grove tick

CARY – As the door to the Cary-Grove locker room swings open in the moments after a late November practice, the roaring laughter becomes unmistakable.

The voice carries. It needs little introduction.

It comes from Trevor Ruhland, the Trojans’ imposing left tackle. And for as big as the 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman is, he is also every bit as loud.

“Kind of a goofball,” describes senior quarterback Jason Gregoire. “He’s a silly kid.”

For the past three years, the kid has stood at the center of the program in almost every fashion. Since he started as a sophomore alongside guard Michael Gomez, Cary-Grove has won 33 of 38 games, captured two Fox Valley Conference Valley Division titles and landed in two state championship games.

On Saturday in Champaign, Ruhland, a senior, puts on his navy blue and white No. 57 jersey for the final time when the Trojans (13-0) face Providence in the Class 7A title game.

And then a familiar left side of the line will depart.

“It’s hard to talk about him and not bring up other guys like Gomez,” coach Brad Seaburg said, “because they’re so similar. They’re almost in tandem. Ruhland and Gomez. They’ve been around for so long. They’ve been such fixtures in our program.”

Next fall, Ruhland heads to Notre Dame. He committed to coach Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish in the spring, and when he arrives in South Bend, Indiana, it’s likely he will slide over to guard.

He also will follow in the footsteps of his dad, Matt, who played at the Division I level. In the early 1990s, he was an All-Big Ten defensive tackle at Iowa and played in the 1991 Rose Bowl before a brief stint with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. The younger Ruhland calls him his “idol,” and Matt has spent the past three seasons as an assistant for the Trojans, coaching the offensive line.

“It’s great to have him around,” said Trevor. “He loves the game. He’s not so much the X’s and O’s guy. He’s more the fire you up and get you going guy.”

There’s plenty to be fired up about as C-G preps for what could be the second state title in school history. It’s a chance to be perfect alongside teammates he’s long lined up next to.

“These are my best friends I’m playing with,” Ruhland said. “We’ve been playing backyard football since fourth grade together. Coming to the high school, we knew if we kept developing we could be in this position as seniors. At the end of last year, we made this our goal. We’re here now. We got one more game together. And we’re going to make the most out of it.”

But amid a long, tough journey to state that dates to summer workouts, two-a-days in August and a 13-game season, it’s not uncommon to see Ruhland laughing it up with teammates.

“Shoot, we’ve been at it since June. You do have to have some lighter moments,” Seaburg said. “It can’t always be straight and narrow.”

Gregoire says Ruhland likes

to play pranks, although he only laughs when asked, “like what?” Gomez mentions Ruhland likes to call fellow lineman Ross Bernier “frosty,” and in general, he’s the one to keep spirits up.

“I think that’s one of the good things about our team is leadershipwise, we’re always joking,” Gomez said. “We’re always having a good time. But at the same time, when it becomes football time, I’ve never seen a more competitive kid. He goes and gets it. He’s an animal.”

This is who he is, headlining an offensive line that has paved the way for the run game – the quartet of Gregoire, Tyler Pennington, Matt Sutherland and Kevin Hughes has combined for 3,308 yards and 54 touchdowns.

“You’re supposed to be a gentleman off the field and fun to be around,” Ruhland said. “But then once you’re on the field, you’re supposed to be an animal. I kind of take it like that.”

This season Ruhland also has seen an increased role at defensive tackle, and when he lines up on that side of the ball Saturday against Providence, he’ll be opposite Miles Boykin, a talented 6-foot-4 wide receiver who also is committed to Notre Dame. They are among three in the Chicago area who will wear the gold helmets on Saturdays, along with Bolingbrook defensive end Micah Dew-Treadway.

“He’s a real good guy, and I’m excited to be teammates with him,” Ruhland said, referring to the matchup against Boykin. “But this Saturday, we’re going against each other, and it’s not like I’m going to go easy on him or anything.”

That’s Ruhland, they say. He’ll shake your hand, crack a few jokes and share some laughs. But when the pads are on, he’s still going to run you over.