High school football: Cary-Grove kicker Walsh was fine with limited role

CARY – Collin Walsh enjoyed being an integral part of the offense for Cary-Grove’s sophomore football team.

Walsh was playing fullback, which, in the Trojans’ option attack, meant he was carrying the ball a lot.

As much as that workload and attention was nice, Walsh knew he might be called up to the varsity in a more limited role at any time. He would welcome the call whenever it came.

“We really wanted to keep him at the sophomore level so he could play fullback,” Trojans varsity coach Brad Seaburg said. “But Collin said, ‘I’m willing to come up if you want me,’ in Week 3 and Week 4. I wanted Collin to get the reps.”

By Week 7, driving toward a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division championship, Seaburg felt it was time. Walsh, who by FVC rules could not play in both sophomore and varsity games, lost his job as sophomore fullback for the job as kicker on a potential state championship team.

“They called me up [to play against] Jacobs because it was a big game,” Walsh said. “They wanted to play their best. The atmosphere’s great up here with the varsity, but I miss playing with my friends.”

The Trojans’ varsity and sophomore teams won FVC Valley titles, and now the varsity is 13-0 heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. Class 7A state championship game against Providence (12-1).

Walsh was pressed into service as kicker in his freshman year when senior running back Joe Scott, who also kicked, suffered a broken leg. He hit 3 of 3 field goals and 28 of 32 extra points. This season he also is 3 of 3 on field goals and has made 50 of 54 extra points.

In the first two games this season, Walsh played fullback for the sophomores, then stayed out on the field and kicked for the varsity. But against FVC opponents, he could only play one or the other, so quarterback Jason Gregoire took over kicking duties for four games.

Seaburg knew the Trojans would get Walsh back for the playoffs but made the move earlier so Walsch could kick get some game-situation kicks in before the postseason.

“I didn’t know how long it was at first, but after Jacobs they told me I wasn’t going back down,” Walsh said. “It helps me a lot, preparing for the future just in case I can get a scholarship. I played soccer for seven years, so kicking is pretty natural for me.”

Walsh hasn’t had any real pressure kicks because the Trojans have been so far ahead in every game, but Seaburg knows he can count on the 5-foot-6, 155-pound sophomore.

“The biggest thing we saw last year was his ability to kick a football,” Seaburg said. “We were hurting for guys who could kick, and Collin [as a freshman] was more than just an adequate kicker, he was a good kicker. We put him in some pretty pressure situations last year.”

Walsh kicked two field goals for the only points in C-G’s 6-0 win at Prairie Ridge last season. Next season, Walsh will kick and play another position for the varsity, although Seaburg is not sure where.

“A lot of it will depend on this offseason,” Seaburg said. “He’s a very tough player, he plays hard and physical. Those kinds of kids, there’s a spot for them. As long as he continues to get stronger, we’ll get a spot for him. We feel like if you can play fullback in our program, there’s somewhere we can find a spot for him.”