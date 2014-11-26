High school football: Can Cary-Grove DBs measure up to Providence receivers?

CARY – The Cary-Grove defensive backs will face with a tall task in Saturday’s Class 7A football state championship game against Providence.

Each of the Celtics’ top four receiving threats measures at least 6-foot-1. The top two are taller than 6-5.

At least on paper, it looks like a mismatch for a Cary-Grove secondary that is admittedly undersized. None of the starting defensive backs is heavier than 175 pounds and only one is listed at taller than 5-8. Key word: listed.

“Give or take a few inches,” said “5-7” senior Larkin Hanselmann. “Probably take a few inches.”

Providence senior Matt MacNab (6-3, 204 pounds) and junior Mike Markasovic (6-1, 180) have combined for 903 yards and six touchdowns this season. And they’re the two smallest.

The bigger threats – in terms of size and statistics – will be 6-5, 225-pound tight end Nate Vejvoda (583 yards, seven touchdowns) and 6-6, 220-pound senior Miles Boykin (987 yards, 19 touchdowns), who has played through a dislocated finger this postseason.

Both will be playing on Saturdays in the future. Vejvoda has committed to Iowa and Boykin to Notre Dame.

“[Boykin] has all the gifts a good wide receiver has,” said senior defensive back Zach McQuade, who has intercepted five passes in the past two weeks. “He’s fast. He runs good routes.”

This isn’t the first time the C-G defensive backs have faced lengthy receivers, however. In the quarterfinal, Geneva boasted several big targets, including 6-6 receiver Mike Landi.

By playing physically at the line of scrimmage and forcing the Vikings off of their routes, the Trojans baited Geneva quarterback Daniel Santacaterina into four interceptions in a 44-26 victory.

“Geneva had some pretty tall receivers and we did just fine against them,” senior Matt Sutherland said. “We’re going to play very aggressive and show people that even though we’re small, we think we’re one of the best secondaries in the state.”

The one place where Landi took advantage of the Trojans was in the red zone, where he made two of his five catches for touchdowns, including a jump ball over three Cary-Grove defenders.

The Trojans said that the technique has to change this time around. They can’t try to out-jump the big guys.

“We’re not going to win if we do that,” Hanselmann said. “They’re going to just reach over us and catch the ball. We’ve got to go through them and rip the ball out.”

They also expect the defensive line to play a key role in disrupting senior quarterback Justin Hunniford’s timing.

“Coach (Don) Sutherland definitely has something up his sleeve,” Hanselmann added with a smirk. “I think he’s the smartest guy we have. He’s definitely got something.”

How the Trojans handle those big receivers, namely Notre Dame commit Boykin, will go a long way toward deciding who plays like a champion Saturday.