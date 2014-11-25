High school football: Cary-Grove player state diary – Jason Gregoire

It hasn’t really hit me yet that I only have a few days left of football in my entire life.

I have been playing since the fourth grade with the same kids my whole life. Not only in football, but in basketball and baseball, too. We have traveled across the United States to numerous tournaments, spending long days at baseball fields and basketball courts.

But, the only trip that we ever have wanted to make as a team is the trip down to Champaign our senior year. As I write this, the only thing that I can hear is coach (Brad) Seaburg’s voice as he addressed the team in August and asked us the simple question, “How do you want to be remembered?”

The 2004 team forever will be the team that started the tradition of excellence. The 2009 team showed the Cary-Grove community what perfection looked like. And the 2012 team proved there was no loss of success between the Bruce Kay Era and coach Seaburg, who then was in his second year, taking over.

My sophomore year I had a great opportunity to be Quinn Baker’s understudy and learn what it takes to become a championship quarterback. We lost that Class 6A state championship game to Crete-Monee, 33-26, and the sophomores, as a class, promised ourselves that we would return to Champaign and get another chance to bring back a state title to Cary-Grove.

The 2012 team had the greatest impact on me as a football player and, because they didn’t get the state championship they worked so hard for, we want to win, not only for ourselves, but for the 2012 team, all past Cary-Grove teams and the Cary-Grove community as a whole.

In eighth grade we won the TCYFL Super Bowl and my friends and I set our goals high and set a state championship as our No. 1 goal in high school. Now that goal is within our sight.

But now, as our football careers are coming to an end, I keep asking myself, “What legacy will the 2014 team leave behind? What is the impact that we have had on the community?”

And most importantly, “How will we be remembered?”