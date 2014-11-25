High school football: Cary-Grove knows what to expect state final week

CARY — When the season kicked off in August, it was assumed that the senior-laden Cary-Grove football team was commencing one long, methodical march downstate to Champaign.

Thirteen games later, the Trojans’ record still holds without a blemish. On Saturday, they meet Providence at 4 p.m. in the Class 7A state title game.

The week of state, though, presents a handful of new challenges, namely a new schedule and a new routine. As they look to win the second state championship in school history, the Trojans say they aren’t getting sidetracked.

“It’s a lot like homecoming, just a little bit more inflated,” senior guard/defensive tackle Michael Gomez said. “Because the weather’s been terrible. You’ve got school off. Thanksgiving. There are so many distractions that are built in that can alleviate from your focus on football. But, we just have to stay focused and have a good week of practice.”

The Trojans practiced Monday afternoon, and will continue as normal again Tuesday after school. With no classes the rest of the week, they are scheduled to practice Wednesday morning and Thanksgiving morning.

“They just have to get locked in and realize that their routine of school-practice, school-practice is going to get interrupted big time,” coach Brad Seaburg said. “They'll be fine. I’m very confident. Our kids know what’s ahead of them and know what it takes.”

A number of them were on the 2012 team that lost to Crete-Monee in the state title game, 33-26, including Seaburg and the rest of the coaching staff.

“It was unreal being in that environment as a 15-year-old,” senior tackle Trevor Ruhland said.

Both Gomez and Ruhland started on the offensive line that season. Senior running back Matt Sutherland was also on varsity, and senior quarterback Jason Gregoire was called up from the sophomore team to start three games after Quinn Baker was injured.

Many others were also called up from the sophomore team for the playoffs.

“I think that'll help. Our leadership,” Ruhland said. “We’ve been there.”

“You really know what to expect now," Gomez added. “Because everything was unknown [in 2012], and we were just happy to be there, I guess.”

The Trojans are set to begin the 178-mile drive to Champaign on Friday afternoon. A sendoff is scheduled for noon that day at the high school.

After boarding the busses, they’ll spend Friday night at a hotel near Memorial Stadium, and then watch the Class 6A title game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s a similar schedule to 2012 — the primary difference being that they watched the 4A title game that year.

“It’ll be helpful just to have that experience, to have that out of the way with traveling, because a lot of that is new to people,” Gregoire said. “Just a lot of distractions. But having all that senior leadership and experience helps a lot.”