Take 2: The blowouts continue for Cary-Grove, but would state title game loss ruin it?

Cary-Grove defeated Libertyville on Saturday, 41-7, advancing to the state title game for the third time in six years. It sets up a rematch of the 2009 state title game with Providence. Sports reporters Mike DeFabo and Joey Kaufman discuss.

Kaufman: Well, Mike, I guess I'm a genius. I went out on a limb picking Cary-Grove to beat Libertyville by at least three touchdowns. And they win by five.

DeFabo: It's like watching someone play Madden on the easiest level. It's ridiculous. Every week I keep thinking we'll get a tight game. Never happens.

Kaufman: For a bit Saturday, I thought we might. Libertyville cut it to 13-7 late in the second quarter. But then, C-G responded with a touchdown drive, and it wasn't close again. Just methodical.

DeFabo: What happened to Riley Lees, the mobile quarterback you were hyping up before the game? He got stopped for a 1-yard loss the first play of the game and it didn't get much better after that.

Kaufman: He hurt his ankle, the C-G coaches said on the sideline, and played with a bit of a limp. Perhaps more importantly, though, nobody on the Libertyville offensive line could block Michael Gomez.

DeFabo: Speaking of Gomez, how about that speech he gave after the game? He gathered the team on the field and told everyone "This is not our goal." It's really true. The Trojans have been dominant this year, but what does it mean without a title?

Kaufman: Exactly. Considering how they’ve rolled every team this season, to not then cap it off with a state title would be an unbefitting finish for this group, and really for the program as a whole. Look, Cary-Grove is 118-18 since 2004. A truly special run. But should they lose to Providence come Saturday, they’d still have just one state title to their claim over the period. In some ways, it’d feel almost like a letdown. But that’s where the expectations are at now.

DeFabo: And if they win, then what? I asked coach Brad Seaburg if a victory would solidify the Trojans as a powerhouse. He said he doesn’t worry about that stuff; it’s for guys like us to debate. So let’s debate it. I think the blowouts this season and the four trips to the championship in 11 seasons makes them a powerhouse. But I’m sure people will say you’ve got to be like Joliet Catholic (13 title) or Providence (9 titles) to be in that category.

Kaufman: I don’t know what the cutoff is, but I think you need more than one state title on your résumé to be in that conversation. It’s why, if you’re into legacies, beating Providence and grabbing a second state title is so important. It starts to put Cary-Grove in those kinds of conversations. You’re judged on state titles, not Fox Valley Conference titles. Right now, Woodstock has more state titles (two) than the Trojans.

DeFabo: Yeah, but two in six years would tell me that they’re at least an emerging powerhouse. But I guess I’m getting ahead of myself. We’ll table this discussion until after next weekend’s game.