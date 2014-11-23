High school football: Cary-Grove reserves playing a lot as Trojans continue to blowout opponents

LIBERTYVILLE — For Cary-Grove football, each win this season has ended in the same, non-dramatic fashion.

Backup quarterback John Sullivan runs out the clock.

The undefeated Trojans have won 13 games by an average margin of 32 points, including Saturday’s 41-7 rout of Libertyville in the Class 7A semifinals, Sullivan has been the one under center as the final seconds tick away. The lone exception was a 42-14 conference win against Huntley in late September.

“It’s neat,” said Sullivan, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior. “It’s not something other backup quarterbacks get to say.”

Appearing in 12 games in mop-up duty, Sullivan, who backs up senior quarterback Jason Gregoire, has completed three of five passes for 62 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he’s added 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Sullivan is among a number of reserve players who have benefited from Cary-Grove winning so often in blowout fashion. With games often over by the end of the third quarter, the second unit becomes a familiar sight.

The Trojans have won every game this season by double digits, the closest being the 38-28 week one win over Wheaton North.

Even in the playoffs, where the competition is expected to become stiffer, they have won by an average of four touchdowns.

So call this an added luxury. Postseason experience.

“It’s kind of the natural progression of things in the program,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “Those who are playing now — a lot of them — we’re going to be counting upon next year. It’s good for them to get into the games.

Sophomore fullback Kyle Pressley, who backs up the area’s leading rusher Tyler Pennington, is among those who could see an increased role next season. This season, he’s totaled 415 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries.

Even a freshman, linebacker Max Skol, entered the game in the fourth quarter for the Trojans on Saturday.

“I think we all work hard, and the starters work hard as well,” Pressley said. “They give us a chance. They go beyond what they need to do. I’m thankful for that.”

For many, entering the games late is simply a reward for long hours spent in practices, dating back to the hot summer days of training camp in August. It’s a chance to feel apart of Cary-Grove's third run to the state title game in six years.

“It’s been really special,” junior tight end Robbie Gleeson, “because, honestly, we work really hard and it’s awesome to get to play, along with the starters doing their job so we can get in. It’s a good feeling.”