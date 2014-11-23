High school football: Cary-Grove headed back to state final after beating Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – The mood on Cary-Grove’s sideline was already upbeat in the third quarter as the Trojans held a comfortable lead.

When fullback Tyler Pennington scored on a 9-yard run with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter, the atmosphere turned celebratory. It was evident, with a 20-point lead and a defense that wouldn’t budge, that C-G was headed to Champaign.

Pennington scored again 3:10 later on a 39-yard run and the rout was on as C-G rolled Libertyville, 41-7, in their Class 7A playoff semifinal game Saturday. The Trojans, 13-0 and the top seed in the northern half of Class 7A, will meet the other No. 1 Providence (12-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in a matchup fans across the state have been craving.

“This is all we’ve dreamed about since grade school and everything," C-G linebacker Travis Myerson said. "It’s pretty exciting.”

Wide receiver-defensive back Larkin Hanselmann started the scoring for C-G with a 29-yard touchdown reception from Jason Gregoire in the first quarter and felt the Trojans had firm control after going up 27-7.

“It means a lot,” Hanselmann said. “We got moved up [as sophomores] in 2012 and it was a pretty bad feeling losing [the Class 6A title game to Crete-Monee]. We’re here, but we’re not finished. We’re going to try to win a state championship.”

No. 11 Libertyville (9-4) scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter on All-State quarterback Riley Lees’ 3-yard run, but the Trojans drove 68 yards in 12 plays in their hurry-up offense and Pennington scored from 3 yards out with 16 seconds to go in the half.

C-G made it look easy in the second half as Libertyville gained only 36 total yards. Lees, who had rushed for 1,789 yards before Saturday, was held to 12 yards on 17 carries. Lees was stuck for a 33-yard loss in the fourth quarter on a scramble where he was almost sacked and fumbled.

“We had a scheme where we wanted to cup [Lee], box him in with our linebackers,” Myerson said. “Everyone fought hard, we were fast and physical. We did what we needed to do.”

Pennington finished with a game-high 117 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while Kevin Hughes ran for 65 and Matt Sutherland ran for 48.

“They had a heck of a team,” C-G tackle Trevor Ruhland said. “They were big up front. If we play our game and the defense is stout like always, I feel like we can hang with any team in the state.”

Wildcats coach Mike Jones,

“They’re a quality team,” Jones said. “We knew we’d have to play close to a perfect game to beat them. They’re all they’re advertised to be.”

It will be C-G’s fourth trip to a state championship game in 11 seasons. The Trojans beat Providence in the Class 6A final in 2009.

“Every time, it’s great,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “It’s such hard work for the coaches, such hard work for the kids, the sacrifices the parents make. You have to appreciate every single trip because there’s some schools that never get there. We’re just blessed to be able to go four times in 11 years, and three times in the last six. It’s really special.”

Game Ball

Larkin Hanselmann, Cary-Grove, Sr., WR-DB

Hanselmann caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jason Gregoire on C-G’s first possession. In the second half, he caught a 38-yard pass to start the scoring drive that put the Trojans up, 27-7.

Numbers

4

Cary-Grove’s trips to state championship games since 2004 (6A in 2004; 6A in 2009; 6A in 2012, 7A in 2014).

Turning Point

Libertyville scored with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter to cut C-G’s lead to 13-7, but the Trojans came right back and scored for a 20-7 halftime lead. The Wildcats could not gain any momentum the rest of the game.

FOOTBALL

Class 7A playoff semifinal

Cary-Grove 6 13 14 7 – 41

Libertyville 0 7 0 0 – 7

First quarter

CG–Hanselmann 29 pass from Gregoire (kick failed), 6:55.

Second quarter

CG–Gregoire 2 run (Walsh kick), 11:56.

L–Lees 3 run (Lubenow kick), 3:12.

CG–Pennington 3 run (Walsh kick), 0:16.

Third quarter

CG–Pennington 9 run (Walsh kick), 5:18.

CG–Pennington 39 run (Walsh kick), 2:38.

Fourth quarter

CG–Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 7:50.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Cary-Grove: Pennington 19-117, Hughes 12-65, Sutherland 10-48, Gregoire 8-35, Magel 3-10, Pressley 2-9, Hanselmann 2-3, Sullivan 2-0. Totals: 57-290. Libertyville: Lees Rossmann 6-27, Kayle 2-15, Lees 17-12, Moderwell 3-11, Ferraro 4-9, Mansfield 1-0. PASSING–Cary-Grove: Gregoire 3-5-0-85. Libertyville: Lees 10-20-2-72, Mansfield 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING–Cary-Grove: Hanselmann 2-67, Sutherland 1-18. Libertyville: Calamari 5-29, Rossetti 2-26, Schaffer 1-15, Schmidt 1-4, Ferraro 1-minus 2. TOTAL TEAM YARDAGE–Cary-Grove 375, Libertyville 146.