DeFABO: Cary-Grove happy with win but far from finished

LIBERTYVILLE— The celebration started with three minutes left on the clock.

Hugs and congratulations on the Cary-Grove sideline spilled onto the field. They extended to the track around the field, where the players high-fived each of the fans on the other side of the fence— from the students who stretched across the length of the endzone chanting “State! State! State!” past the cheerleaders at the 25-yard line and to the parents all the way down the line to the opposite endzone.

Cary-Grove’s 41-7 Class 7A semifinal victory at Libertyville sent the Trojans to the state championship. It turned parents into amateur paparazzi. It brought smiles, laughter, exuberance.

“Pure happiness,” senior quarterback Jason Gregoire termed it.

It even brought tears streaming down the face of one of the toughest players on the team, 6-foot-1, 270-pound lineman Michael Gomez.

But then, standing in front of his teammates on the field, it was what Gomez did that caused the celebration to come screeching to a halt.

“I’m telling you right now, sophomore year we were this excited too and look what happened,” he said in reference to the Trojans’ 33-26 loss to Crete-Monee in the Class 6A championship game. “We’ve got to go hard during practice and we’ve got to bring it to Providence”

Senior lineman Trevor Ruhland jumped up, interjecting “We ain’t done yet. One more for everything.”

“This was not our goal,” Gomez continued. “Our goal is to freaking win it. Take it all.”

The impromptu postgame speech was met with a rousing applause. And for good reason. It was spot on.

No. 1 Cary-Grove (13-0) has stormed through this season one running clock at a time. The Trojans have outscored opponents by an average of 32 points per game to earn their fourth trip to the state championship in 11 seasons.

Each game almost blurs to the next. Sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington scoring touchdowns. The defense forcing 3-and-outs. The backups finishing the job.

But there is only one way to put a bow on the season, with a victory next weekend against Providence for Cary-Grove’s second state football championship in school history, something only the 2009 team accomplished by beating Providence.

“We looked up to those guys when were in seventh grade,” Gregoire said. “They took the program to a whole ’nother level. To be mentioned in the same sentence as them would mean so much.”

Gomez, Ruhland and the rest of the Trojans knew as much just minutes after the game. As much as they talked about Saturday’s semifinal victory, there almost as much discussion about the 2012 team that lost to Crete-Monee in the Class 6A championship.

Ruhland remembers walking off the field with offensive line coach Mike Manning’s arm around him “like it was yesterday” and having the coach point to the scoreboard.

“He said, ‘Remember that score and let if fuel you through all your workouts,’” Ruhland said. “‘I want you to go back there and let’s go win it all.’”

Gomez’s story is nearly identical.

“I remember sitting on the curb,” he said. “with (senior wide receiver) Larkin Hanselmann on my right and Trevor Ruhland on my left and telling them ‘I will not leave high school without another shot at the state championship.’”

Two years later, he’s got his shot. Now, it’s a matter of what he makes of it.

• Northwest Herald sports reporter Mike DeFabo can be reached at mdefabo@shawmedia.com or on Twitter @MikeDeFabo.