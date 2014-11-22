High school football: Cary-Grove headed to 7A final after win over Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – The Cary-Grove football team is headed back to the state final.

And the Trojans did it with style, dominating Libertyville in Saturday’s Class 7A semifinal.

Cary-Grove got four touchdown runs from Tyler Pennington to win 41-7. Pennington scored on runs of 39, 9, 3 and 1 yards.

Cary-Grove (13-0) will move on to face Providence (12-1), a 42-21 winner Saturday over Mount Carmel, in the Class 7A final at 4 p.m. next Saturday at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

The Trojans beat Providence 34-17 in 2009 to win the Class 6A title.

Jason Gregoire hit Larkin Hanselmann for a 29-yard touchdown with 6:55 in the first quarter and then Gregoire scored on a 2-yard run to start the second quarter to give Cary-Grove its early lead.

Libertyville (9-4) scored its lone touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown run from Riley Lees.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter

C-G – Jason Gregoire to Larkin Hanselmann 29-yd pass 6:55

2nd Quarter

C-G – Jason Gregoire 2 yd run, XP Walsh good. 11:56

Libertyville – Riley Lees 3-yd run. XP good 3:12

C-G – Tyler Pennington 3-yd run. Walsh kick good :16.5

3rd Quarter

C-G – Pennington 9-yd run. Walsh kick good 5:18

C-G – Pennington 39-yd run. Walsh kick good 2:38

4th Quarter

C-G – Pennington 1-yd run. Walsh kick good 7:50