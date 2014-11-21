High school football: Cary-Grove vs. Libertyville breakdown

Class 7A Playoffs

No. 1 Cary-Grove (12-0) at No. 11 Libertyville (9-3)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

About the Trojans: C-G is 27-9 in the playoffs since 2004 and trying to advance to a state championship game for the fourth time in that span. … Sophomore FB Tyler Pennington has run for 1,491 yards and 28 touchdowns. QB Jason Gregoire has 665 rushing yards and has thrown for 621 yards. RB Matt Sutherland is next with 491 yards rushing. … C-G’s defense came up with seven turnovers in its 44-26 quarterfinal victory over Geneva (five interceptions, two fumble recoveries). DBs Zach McQuade (three) and George Hartke (two) led the way with the interceptions; McQuade also recovered an onside kick. … C-G has allowed 151 total points this season and is averaging 44 points a game on offense. … OT-DE Trevor Ruhland and G-DT Michael Gomez both received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State honors on Thursday.

About the Wildcats: Libertyville starts eight juniors on offense, including QB Riley Lees, who was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State team Thursday. Lee has thrown for 1,409 yards and run for 1,789. The Wildcats’ next leading rusher is RB Taylor Rossman with 443 yards. Lee has run for 34 touchdowns. … Libertyville’s losses came against Stevenson, Warren and Lake Forest. The Wildcats have one common opponent with C-G, which is Lake Zurich. C-G beat Lake Zurich, 24-7, in Week 2, Libertyville beat the Bears, 20-10, the following week. … DL Jordan McInerney leads the team with 10 1/2 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. DL Ben Kimpler has 9 1/2 sacks. LB Aleks Dragin (6-2, 220) leads the team with 68 tackles. … “Defensively, we have gotten better every week, and our defensive line has played extremely well during the playoffs,” Wildcats coach Mike Jones said. “We feel our quarterback is a difference-maker and is difficult to prepare for. We look forward to the challenge of playing a talented Cary-Grove team.” … Jones played at Harvard for former Hornets coach Tim Haak.

– Compiled by Joe Stevenson, the Northwest Herald