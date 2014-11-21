Grundy County church bulletins: Nov. 20, 2014

Community invited to Thanksgiving potluck

MAZON – Mazon Park Street Church invites the community to the annual Community Thanksgiving Potluck, at noon, Sunday at Fellowship Hall, 806 Park St., Mazon. There is no cost for the meal but, if able, bring a dish to pass. Turkey, stuffing, potatoes and rolls will be provided. For information, call Donna at 815-287-2460.

Piano, vocal concert to be at church in Coal City

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites you to join them Dec. 6 for some special events.

The “Hallelujah” Soup Supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6. The homemade soups will be cheesy potato and chili. Each meal includes choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs will be available and tickets will be sold at the door.

The cost is $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; $2 for children ages 3 to 5; and children ages 2 and younger eat free. All proceeds go to the church’s building fund.

Also on Dec. 6, Sunshine Circle will hold its annual cookie sale during the soup supper. You will have the opportunity to purchase a plateful of home baked cookies for $6 a plate.

From 3 to 4 p.m., just before the “Hallelujah” Soup Supper, a concert will be held by the piano and vocal students of Clare Everitt & Shanan D’Agostino. The concert is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day Mass in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – In celebrating the great American Thanksgiving tradition, St. Mary Immaculate Parish reminds you to express your gratitude to God. The church encourages everyone to attend Mass to receive the Holy Eucharist. Join St. Mary Immaculate Parish to celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. in the church on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday. Note that Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. instead of the regular daily Mass time of 7:30 a.m.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield. For more information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish call 815-436-2651 or visit www.smip.org.

Scandinavian Christmas Program upcoming

SENECA – Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road, Seneca, is presenting their 66th annual Scandinavian Christmas Program at 7 p.m., Dec. 7.

Singers and musicians from around the area have been invited to perform. Also, the congregation youth, dressed in Norwegian attire, will sing several Christmas Carols. The program will end with audience participation in the singing of carols. After the program, everyone is invited to the fellowship hour where people will enjoy Norwegian delicacies.

The community is invited to attend. For information, call 815-357-6514.

Winter Meat Raffle to be in Yorkville

Join St. Patrick Parish for programs that explore real ways to enter into the mystery of Christmas. The Family Advent Celebration will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Families will prepare a keepsake craft, play games and begin to prepare their hearts for the Holiday Season. Stay for the Mass at 5 p.m. which will be prepared by the children of St. Patrick Parish. Email hollyzielinski@stpatrickyorkville.org by Monday to reserve space and materials.

The Advent message series, “Christmas Traditions,” begins Dec. 6 and 7 at all weekend Masses.

Annual cookie walk will be in Channahon

CHANNAHON – The Channahon United Methodist Women are sponsoring the 10th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec. 13 to raise funds for mission work benefiting women and children.

The Cookie Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the church, 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon, and last until the cookies are gone. Cookies will be sold by the bucket for $12.50 a bucket (about 2 pounds of cookies). For more information, call 815-467-5275.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship.

For information, visit www.fofmin.org.