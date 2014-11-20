Take 2: Another week, another game where Cary-Grove High School’s football team is the favorite

Cary-Grove plays Libertyville at 3 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the state football title game on the line. Sports reporters Mike DeFabo and Joey Kaufman discuss.

DeFabo: And then there was one. Cary-Grove is the last area team alive in the postseason, after Marian Central’s loss to Montini last weekend. What do you think? Will we still be talking football this time next week?

Kaufman: Death, taxes and Cary-Grove winning by three touchdowns. No way the Trojans aren't making the trip down to Champaign come Thanksgiving weekend, right?

DeFabo: I wouldn’t say there is no way. The Trojans’ offensive linemen said that Libertyville has one of the best defensive lines they’ve seen. They compared it to Huntley’s. The Red Raiders came out with a five-man front and kept the game close for three quarters before the Trojans pulled away with several explosive plays. That matchup could keep things interesting... at least for a quarter.

Kaufman: Might Cary-Grove simply be channeling Lou Holtz and hyping up the opposition? The thing that impresses me about this group is that it's business as usual every week. They all seem to be on the same page. They use the same language. They prepare well. And the results sort of become indistinguishable from one another: double-digit routs and 100-yard rushing games. Head coach Brad Seaburg deserves a good bit of credit for that.

DeFabo: I think some of it also goes back to their triple-option. Former Trojans coach Bruce Kay told me last week that Cary-Grove gets a lot of mileage out of average athletes because of its system. Then, when the Trojans get some star players like the Trojans have this year, well, you're seeing what happens.

Kaufman: It really is a tightly run machine in a lot of ways. Now here's a question for you, as you were at the season opener back in August, as well as the last two playoff games. How has Cary-Grove evolved over the course of this season? Maybe in things you don't catch right away from a box score?

DeFabo: The defense stands out to me. Week 1, Wheaton North quarterback Luke Anthony passed for more than 400 yards. Last week, the Trojans intercepted Northern Illinois University commit Daniel Santacaterina four times and forced a fumble. If you can confuse a Division I recruit, you're obviously doing something right.

Kaufman: No doubt. One wrinkle this week, though, will be whether they can slow down a dual-threat quarterback. In a quarterfinal win over Fenwick, Libertyville's junior quarterback Riley Lees broke off runs of 80 yards and 62 yards in the second half. Not that I'm saying Lees will become C-G's Achilles' heel, but the Wildcats do feature a prolific spread attack led by Lees that'll put up points. Something to monitor.

DeFabo: First you told me it was a sure thing. Now you're telling me Libertyville has a quarterback who's going to tear it up. Which is it?

Kaufman: You’re hilarious, Mike. For clarity’s sake: I have Cary-Grove winning by three touchdowns. Yet, watch out for Lees, who very might well give the defense some fits.