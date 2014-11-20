Recent Grundy County indictments: Nov. 19, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Nov. 19 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. Helland’s office reminds the public a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Bobby Clater, 49, of San Diego, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Brittany Currin, 20, of Coal City, was indicted for possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony

• Curtis Haugabook, 51, of Morris, was indicted in two counts of possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner Identification Card, both Class 3 felonies; and for violation of an order of protection, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Jennifer Hougas, 42, of Morris, was indicted for possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Dennis Johnson, 43, of Orland Park, was indicted for driving while license revoked, a Class 3 felony.

• Dwayne King, 50, of Coal City, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, a Class X felony; and driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Dana Wiegele, 53, of Rochester, New York, was indicted for possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.