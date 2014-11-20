High school football: Cary-Grove offense fueled in ‘Hogpen’

CARY — The muscle behind Cary-Grove’s offensive line is sculpted on a patch of worn grass surround by barbed wire fence, just behind the visiting bleachers at Al Bohrer Field.

Referred to in reverent tone as the “Hogpen,” the small area holds a couple blocking sleds and a yellow blocking chute known as the “Thunderdome.”

At first glance, the space looks unremarkable, a common sight on many practice fields. But it’s in this pen where the C-G coaches have fed one of the state’s most dominant offensive lines, an offensive line that has served as the driving force behind the undefeated Trojans’ run to the Class 7A semifinals.

“It is the most beneficial thing that we do,” senior guard Michael Gomez said, “but it is tough.”

The Hogpen name is a play on words. The linemen are known as the hogs, the area serves as their sort of pen.

“To slog around, I guess,” Gomez said. “For our offense, it gets you so much better.”

Each practice features about 30 minutes of slogging, beginning with the Thunderdome, though it is a bit dialed down during the playoffs.

Facing the chute, players shoot out of a 3-point stance and keep low, forced by the height that is four to five feet. The goal is to be able to maintain a low position when blocking, and thus, create leverage.

“Since we’re not the biggest people, we like to say ‘get under people’s pads,’” senior tackle Trevor Ruhland said.

They’ve certainly created a good bit of leverage to date, paving the way for the area’s leading rusher sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington, senior quarterback Jason Gregoire and senior running back Matt Sutherland. The trio has combined 2,647 yards and 44 touchdowns through 12 games this fall.

That started with the Hogpen. And it isn’t easy, either.

“It’s the hardest part of practice,” junior offensive lineman Owen Henriques said. “It gets pretty intense. You get at each other.”

Gomez says that fact has been especially beneficial for the Trojans this fall. As they’ve blown out their fair share of opponents — an average margin of 39 points during Fox Valley Conference games — they largely lined up backups during the second half. So, intense practices, especially Mondays, kept the starting unit fresh.

"It's physical," Ruhland said. "It's where the work gets done. It's loud. We hit hard. We like to joke in the summer that it's 10 degrees warmer from the rest of the field."

It’s a place where they have worked out since arriving as freshman — and even a some during days while playing for the Junior Trojans program. It's a place to learn and stress the fundamentals, be it in the Thunderome or the blocking sleds known as the Surge, a chance to work on an outside step for outside runs and an inside step for inside runs.

“The biggest thing we preach is the technique,” Gomez said. “And that is pretty much all you do up there, work on your conditioning, work on your technique and your mental toughness. Keeping your pads low and driving your feet are the obstacles we go through.”