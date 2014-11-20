DeFABO: Cary-Grove High School senior shows toughness playing with swollen, bent finger

CARY— Cary-Grove football coach Brad Seaburg stood outside the Trojans’ locker room Saturday answering each question about his team’s 44-26 Class 7A quarterfinal victory over Geneva with the same measured response.

There was no hint of concern in his voice when talking about Geneva’s second-quarter comeback. No excitement when discussing the four second-half touchdowns that put the game away.

Then, Seaburg’s eyes lit up. His mood shifted. And out of nowhere he began talking about — of all things — practice.

He explained that, during a drill last week, senior tight end Jake Clemment's left index finger tangled in Matt Sutherland’s face mask. Clemment was already playing through an injury to the same finger. In the first week of two-a-days a pitch bounced off of it, breaking the knuckle and stretching a tendon.

By catching the finger in the face mask, Clemment aggravated the finger even further. It’s swollen and bent at the end, kind of like when people say they’re double jointed.

Man, that has to hurt.

“Oh yeah,” Clemment said. “It hurts a lot.”

No one would have questioned Clemment if he decided to sit out. Heck, I'd be faking injuries left and right to get out of that bitter cold. Oh, my hamstring. Ugh, my ankle.

Not Clemment. He just did was he’s been doing all season, toughed it out and played on.

“It’s senior year,” Clemment said, “I want to play. I don’t want to sit out.”

Seaburg loved every minute of it.

Touchdowns. Blowouts. Semifinal appearances. Yeah, that’s all well and good.

But fighting through an injury to help the team? That’s the kind of stuff that gets football coaches fired up.

“It was awesome!” Seaburg said. “He’s just a tough kid.”

Clemment’s grit is more impressive because he’s not the star of the team. Seaburg said he works as hard as anyone in practice, but isn’t a starter.

Some kids would have quit Day 1 just because they weren’t getting the carries or the touchdowns. Again, not Clemment.

As the Trojans storm through the playoffs toward what they hope will be their second state championship in school history, their senior tight end has shown what it means to be a football player and a teammate.

“It shows how hard he works for the team and how much he cares about the team,” Sutherland said. “He epitomizes how hard not only the starters work but the scout guys and the backups, as well.”

“We wouldn’t be as good of a team if we didn’t have guys like him.”

The doctor has recommended surgery on Clemment’s finger. But for now, the senior isn’t concerned with the diagnosis.

He’s just focused on winning Saturday’s 3 p.m. semifinal at Libertyville and getting one step closer to putting a state championship ring on that finger.