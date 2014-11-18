High school football: Cary-Grove rushers keep linemen happy ... with food

CARY— Debbie Gregoire stood in her living room rattling off Monday night’s menu.

“Fifty tacos. Two bags of chips. A bowl of guacamole. A couple jugs of chocolate milk. Fruit,” she said. “Oh, and chocolate cake and ice cream for dessert.”

Almost as fast as quarterback Jason Gregoire’s mom could list the items she prepared for dinner, a group of Cary-Grove football players was devouring it. It’s tradition.

Each week during the football season, one of the 100-yard rushers hosts the linemen and tight ends for dinner.

Last Monday, the line was at Matt Sutherland’s house for his mom’s homemade lasagna and meatballs. Pennington, the team’s leading rusher with just shy of 1,500 yards and 28 touchdowns, has hosted the dinners about five times, where he’s served steak, crab, tacos, burgers and brats.

Monday, for the third time this season, it was Jason Gregoire's’s turn to feed the linemen — junior Ross Bernier, senior Michael Gomez, junior Owen Henriques, senior Trevor Ruhland, senior Scott Topole— as well as junior tight end Erik Norberg and sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington.

His linemen helped him fill up the stat sheet with 125 yards and three touchdowns in Trojans’ 44-26 victory over Geneva. Now, it was the senior quarterback’s turn to return the favor by filling their bellies.

“For us to give them dinner is us just saying ‘Thank you,’” said Gregoire, who has rushed for 665 yards and 9 touchdowns this season to go along with 621 passing yards and eight touchdowns. “We wouldn’t be able to get all those yards without them blocking for us.”

The Gregoires’ living room was filled with laughter throughout the evening, as the conversation shifted from Saturday’s semifinal playoff game with Libertyville to subtle jabs at each other to Tums for stomachaches.

“We’re very competitive at practice,” Gomez said. “But, off the field, we like to have a good time together.”

Tracing the origin of this tradition is like asking where Grandma got her famous ravioli recipe. It started at some point during the Bruce Kay era, but there really is no definitive answer.

“When we got in high school, other groups had done it before,” running back- defensive back Matt Sutherland said. “I think it just carried over from each generation.”

An even more difficult question, though: Which dinner have the linemen enjoyed most?

“Surf and turf at TP’s (Pennington’s),” Topole said.

The rest of the players talked over each other, sharing their favorite meals, before Ruhland stepped in.

“My favorite,” Ruhland said. “Was Week 13 when Mrs. Gregoire made tacos.”

“I like that answer,” Debbie Gregoire said. “You get to come back.”