High school football: Cary-Grove beats Geneva in 7A quarterfinal

CARY – Cary-Grove’s offense was thrilled to get the ball back as defensive back Zach McQuade thwarted Geneva’s drive with his third interception.

The Trojans huddled in their end zone, realizing the situation, even with a 13-point lead, was slightly precarious.

“I was thinking, ‘Let’s just get it out where it’s not as dangerous. Get to the 20,’ ” quarterback Jason Gregoire said. “The middle part of that drive I don’t remember. It didn’t sink in it was 99 yards until coach [Brad] Seaburg told me after the fact.”

C-G, a team with state championship aspirations, delivered like a champion. The Trojans consumed 7:05 off the clock with a 14-play, 99-yard drive and sealed a 44-26 victory over Geneva in their Class 7A football playoff quarterfinal Saturday at Al Bohrer Field.

“That was a great drive,” Gregoire said. “The offensive line was solid, the backs were solid, I don’t think we had a penalty. We were moving the ball, nickel-and-diming them up the field.”

The drive gave the No. 1-seeded Trojans (12-0) a 38-19 lead with 3:13 to go and sucked any remaining hope away from No. 4 Geneva (10-2).

“Man, when you run triple-option and you take over on the 1-yard line and take it 99 yards, there is nothing better than that,” Trojans guard-defensive tackle Michael Gomez said. “[Being in the semifinals] is a great feeling. I was on the [Class 6A state runner-up] team my sophomore year and I’m feeling a lot of the same vibes, a lot of the same energy in practice. I love it. I’m going to miss it.”

C-G will meet No. 11 Libertyville (9-3) in next week’s semifinal. The Wildcats defeated Fenwick, 28-10, in the other Class 7A northern bracket quarterfinal on Saturday.

The Trojans jumped out to a 19-0 lead by scoring on their first three possessions. Defensive back George Hartke’s interception and a recovered onside kick contributed to that initial blitz, but Geneva cut the lead to 19-13 at halftime.

C-G scored first in the second half, but Gregoire was hit making a pitch and the Vikings recovered that fumble and scored, making it 25-19.

C-G fullback Tyler Pennington had 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter, but Geneva’s defense limited him to 62 yards the rest of the game. That created other opportunities for the Trojans, mainly for Gregoire himself. The senior ran for 98 of his 125 yards in the second half and scored three times, the first on a 9-yard run that capped a 65-yard drive after his fumble.

“They were taking [Pennington] pretty well and giving me an in-between read, so I had to take it upon myself to start running the ball more and being more assertive,” Gregoire said. “The offensive line did a great job opening up holes, got to the second level and they allowed some of my 10-yard runs. When my number was called, make plays.”

After C-G’s long drive, Hartke picked off another pass and Gregoire scored again on an 18-yard run.

“[Gregoire] made quite a few of those calls as far as what we wanted to run up there,” Seaburg said. “[Geneva] did a nice job of adjusting to what we were doing, taking away Tyler, and Jason really was executing pretty well.”

Geneva coach Rob Wicinski appreciated the execution and adjustments C-G made.

“I’m extremely proud of the way we fought back,” Wicinski said. “But that’s what [the option] does to you. We changed some things and then the quarterback got loose and the toss [to running backs]. That’s why people have run that offense for years, man. It’s a staple of the history of football. It makes my heart good to see old-fashioned football. It’s awesome.”

Game Ball

George Hartke, Cary-Grove, Sr., DB

Hartke intercepted a pass on Geneva's first possession to set up Cary-Grove's first touchdown drive from the Vikings' 41-yard line. Hartke picked off another pass from Geneva quarterback Daniel Santacaterina at the 50 and returned it to the Vikings' 18 to set up the Trojans' final score.

Numbers

65

The rushing plays C-G had for the game. The Trojans were able to run for 353 yards and control clock most of the game with their running attack.

Big play

RB Kevin Hughes ran for 18 yards on second-and-11 from Geneva's 40 to set up the first of three touchdown runs in the second half from QB Jason Gregoire, who scored two plays later for a 32-19 lead.

FOOTBALL

Class 7A Playoffs

Cary-Grove 44, Geneva 26

Geneva 0 13 6 7 – 26

Cary-Grove 19 0 13 12 – 44

First quarter

CG–Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 8:56.

CG–Pennington 3 run (kick failed), 6:49.

CG–Pennington 1 run (run failed), 1:13.

Second quarter

G–Landi 26 pass from Santacaterina (run failed), 10:56.

G–Mayes 6 pass from Santacaterina (Hines kick), 0:17.

Third quarter

CG–Sutherland 14 run (pass failed), 8:19.

G–Taormina 16 run (kick failed), 4:29.

CG–Gregoire 9 run (Walsh kick), 1:03.

Fourth quarter

CG–Gregoire 4 run (kick blocked), 3:13.

CG–Gregoire 18 run (kick blocked), 2:40.

G–Landi 3 pass from Santacaterina (Hines kick), 1:23.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Geneva: Taormina 14-50, Santacaterina 8-24, Woodworth 4-3, Burns 1-1. Totals: 27-66. Cary-Grove: Pennington 33-162, Gregoire 19-125, Sutherland 9-49, Hughes 4-21. Totals: 65-353. PASSING–Geneva: Santacaterina 14-31-4-180, Taormina 0-1-1-0. Cary-Grove: Gregoire 2-3-1-21.RECEIVING–Geneva: Taormina 6-61, Landi 5-85, Skibinski 2-28, Mayes 1-6. Cary-Grove: Hanselmann 2-21. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Geneva 246, Cary-Grove 374.