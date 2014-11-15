High school football: Cary-Grove has fought to stop Geneva QB Santacaterina for years

CARY— This week, No. 1 Cary-Grove (11-0) was scouting No. 4 Geneva (10-1) for Saturday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal matchup when some of the Trojans noticed a familiar name — quarterback Daniel Santacaterina.

“You really can’t forget that last name,” senior safety Larkin Hanselmann said. “Santacaterina.”

It brought them back seven years to when about half a dozen of them squared off with Santacaterina in The Chicagoland Youth Football League championship game.

Playing running back, he led Tri-Cities to a 33-6 Super Bowl victory… or maybe it was 33-0.

OK, the details are a little hazy.

The score changes depending on who you ask. Same with the location of the game. And they can’t remember exactly who was on that team (They settled on Hanselmann, senior defensive back Zack Forney, junior tight end James Freskos, senior quarterback Jason Gregoire, senior defensive back Connor Leach, senior linebacker Travis Myerson, senior defensive back Zach McQuade and senior defensive back Matt Sutherland).

But one detail remains clear in everyone’s mind: Santacaterina tore them up.

“He was extremely fast. He would juke us all,” said Leach, who played safety in the TCYFL game. “We couldn’t tackle him.”

The Trojans might remember Santacaterina as a running back in the TCYFL game, but the senior has made a name for himself because of what he's done under center.

Since the Trojans last played Santacaterina in fifth grade, he has grown into a 6-foot-1, 200-pound Northern Illinois University commit. He has completed more than 60 percent of his passes for 2,254 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

Oh, and he still has some of those wheels. He’s carried the ball 47 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m not as much of a runner anymore,” Santacaterina laughed when reminded of the TCYFL game. “I used to be able to run past everyone. Now, I can’t really do that.”

The Trojans’ aren’t so convinced.

Leach calls him big, mobile and accurate. Hanselmann said he’s a great scrambler with even better vision. Sutherland said he’s still the same athlete he was in fifth grade, only better.

The Vikings will spread the ball around in their pro-style offense and are averaging more than 212 yards per game through the air. But their running game, which averages almost 200 yards per game, adds a balance that opens up play actions and bootlegs.

This is where the Trojans say the quarterback is most dangerous.

“He just makes plays out of nothing,” Hanselmann said of Santacaterina’s ability to extend plays. “We’re going to have to contain him and stay on our receivers well.”

It will be a big test for a Cary-Grove defense that hasn’t surrendered a first-string touchdown since Week 6. Santacaterina said the same about Cary-Grove’s defense, though.

He knows this isn’t the same team he ran over in fifth grade.

“They’re probably the best defense in the state,” he said. “We’ve got to be prepared, because it’s going to be a very, very hard test.”