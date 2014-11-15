High school football: Cary-Grove beats Geneva 44-26

CARY – Geneva took the momentum into halftime. But Cary-Grove struck first in the second half.

Matt Sutherland ran for a 14-yard C-G touchdown and the Trojans (12-0) didn't look back in a 44-26 win over Geneva (10-2) on Saturday in Cary.

Cary-Grove will travel to face the winner of Fenwick and Libertyville in a state semifinal next Saturday.

Cary-Grove quarterback Jason Gregoire ran for three second-half touchdowns.

All three first-half Trojans touchdowns were scored by sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington.

Geneva's first score came on a 37-yard second-quarter pass from Daniel Santacaterina to Michael Landi.

Santacaterina threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mayes with 17 seconds left in the half. Justin Taormina ran for a 16-yard third quarter touchdown.