February 16, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
High school football: Cary-Grove beats Geneva 44-26

By Shaw Local News Network
Cary-Grove's Jason Gregoire celebrates a second-half touchdown with teammates against Geneva in a Class 7A quarterfinal game in Cary.

CARY – Geneva took the momentum into halftime. But Cary-Grove struck first in the second half.

Matt Sutherland ran for a 14-yard C-G touchdown and the Trojans (12-0) didn't look back in a 44-26 win over Geneva (10-2) on Saturday in Cary.

Cary-Grove will travel to face the winner of Fenwick and Libertyville in a state semifinal next Saturday.

Cary-Grove quarterback Jason Gregoire ran for three second-half touchdowns.

All three first-half Trojans touchdowns were scored by sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington.

Geneva's first score came on a 37-yard second-quarter pass from Daniel Santacaterina to Michael Landi.

Santacaterina threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mayes with 17 seconds left in the half. Justin Taormina ran for a 16-yard third quarter touchdown.

